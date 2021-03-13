One Week Until Solidarity Day March 20

|
March 20: Day of Action in Solidarity With Bessemer Amazon Workers, Against Union-Busting & Racism
Find a full and up to date listing, or submit your action or endorsement at our website here
Arizona
TUCSON, AZ
10am Picket
Whole Foods, 3360 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716
Contact Pima Area Labor Federation at trishmuirpalf@gmail.com or 520-548-9510
California
BRISBANE, CA
9:30am Picket
Amazon Fresh, 455 Valley Dr, Brisbane, CA 94005
Contact Western Movement Assembly at withjusticepeace@gmail.com or 707-857-6455
MONTEREY, CA
10am – 12pm Picket
Whole Foods, Gather in front of Del Monte Shopping Center on Munras
Contact Progressive Democrats Chapter – Monterey Area at gary.karnes@comcast.net or 831-402-9106
OAKLAND, CA
1pm Car Caravan & Rally
Oscar Grant Plaza/Frank Ogawa Plaza, 14th and Broadway, Oakland, CA
Contact Support Amazon Workers – Bay Area at bayarea@supportamazonworkers.org or 510-813-4687
SAN DIEGO, CA
2pm Picket & Rally
Whole Foods, 711 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Contact Socialist Alternative San Diego at sdsocialistalternative@gmail.com or 619-346-2156
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
10am Picket & Speak-Out
7th & Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Contact United Front Committee for a Labor Party at committeeforlaborparty@gmail.com or 415-533-5642
Canada
TORONTO
11am – 3pm Informational Picket, Speakers at 2pm
Whole Foods, 81 Avenue Rd, Toronto
Contact Toronto – Democratic Socialists of Canada at toronto@democraticsocialists.ca
Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
12pm Picket
Whole Foods, 7635 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Contact Colorado Springs Local Chapter of Democratic Socialists of America at cospringsdsa@gmail.com
Georgia
ATLANTA, GA
12pm Rally
Gather at the intersection of N. Commerce and Camp Creek Parkway (across from Camp Creek Mall), East Point, GA
Initiated by ATL Amazon Workers Solidarity Network, Atlanta-N. Georgia Labor Council, Atlanta Coalition of Black Trade Unionists
Contact ATL Amazon Workers Solidarity Network at atlanta@supportamazonworkers.org
Idaho
NAMPA, ID
10am Car Caravan
BOI2 Amazon Fulfillment Center, 5319 E Franklin Rd, Nampa, ID 83687
Contact Nampa Education Association at coffeyidaho@gmail.com or 208-559-3883
Illinois
CHICAGO, IL
1pm Rally & March
Federal Plaza, S. Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Contact Chicago Socialist Alternative at chicago.socialistalternative@gmail.com or 508-868-9243
Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI
1pm Picket
Whole Foods, 3135 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Contact Coalition for Workers Rights at carrollz@umich.edu or 734-662-6036
LANSING, MI
*March 17* 11am Rally for unemployment extension and solidarity with Amazon workers
State Capitol Building, 100 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48933
Contact IATSE Local 26 at mail@iatse26.org
New Jersey
NEWARK, NJ
2pm Rally
Whole Foods, 633 Broad Street, Newark, NJ
Contact Peoples Party New Jersey at peoplespartynewjersey@gmail.com or 973-487-8218
New York
HARLEM, NY
2pm Demonstration
Whole Foods, 125th St & Malcolm X Blvd, Harlem, NY
Contact December 12th Movement (718-398-1766), NY Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (646-523-8484), or Workers Assembly Against Racism (waarnyc@solidaritymail.org or 646-470-4667/917-825-2302)
BROOKLYN, NY
5pm Rally
Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Contact Socialist Alternative at ny@socialistalternative.org or 347-457-6069
North Carolina
KERNERSVILLE, NC
5:30pm Rally
Amazon Warehouse, 1656 Old Greensboro Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284
Contact Winston-Salem DSA at taramccomb@gmail.com or 734-709-3411
Ohio
CINCINNATI, OH
5pm Picket
8660 Jacquemin Dr., West Chester, OH
Contact Cincinnati Socialist Alternative at cincinnati@socialistalternative.org
CLEVELAND, OH
12pm Picket
Across from Amazon Facility, Gather at Euclid Transit Center, 23900 St. Clair Ave, Euclid, OH 44132
Contact Support Alabama Amazon Workers – Cleveland at grevatt.m@gmail.com or 216-534-6435
Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2pm Rally & March
Morgan Lewis, 1701 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Contact Scott Williams at thescott0730@gmail.com or 919-794-1429
Texas
HOUSTON, TX
1pm Rally & Picket
Amazon Delivery Station, S Lockwood and Munger St, Houston, Texas 77019
Contact Socialist Alternative Houston at socialistalternativehouston@gmail.com or 281-635-5286
HOUSTON, TX
*Sun, March 21* 12pm Picket
Whole Foods, 701 Waugh Drive, Houston, Texas 77019
Contact Workers World Party – Houston at houston@workers.org or 713-503-2633
SAN ANTONIO, TX
12pm Picket
Whole Foods @ the Quarry, 255 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, Texas
Contact Teresa Gutierrez at teresalatejana@gmail.com