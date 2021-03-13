One Week Until Solidarity Day March 20

With just one week to go until the next coordinated day of solidarity actions with Bessemer Amazon workers, demonstrations are set from coast to coast. Find an initial listing of actions below, and let us know what you’re planning in your area here, or submit an endorsement.

Amazon is pulling out all the stops to try to prevent this historic campaign led by Black workers from succeeding, spending tens of millions of dollars to wage an aggressive union-busting campaign. March 20 will send a message loud and clear to denounce Amazon’s union busting, and to let the workers in Bessemer know (and Amazon and workers everywhere!) that there is a movement behind them. The weekend of March 20 is also the U.N. Anti-Racism Day, and the actions will further draw the connection between the fight against racism and for worker power.

Join this growing day of action by planning an event in your area. In different cities, workers and community activists are planning rallies, pickets, gathering neighbors and coworkers to hold signs in front of Whole Foods or Amazon warehouses, distributing leaflets, and more. Each action is significant, regardless of how large it may be. We’ve also added new materials to use to build for March 20 and at your events, including graphics that can be customized with your local activity.

We’re also very excited to announce a special webinar coming up this Tuesday, March 16, at 8pm eastern featuring renowned scholar-activist Dr. Robin D.G. Kelley. Dr. Kelley is the author of “Hammer and Hoe: Alabama Communists During the Great Depression,” and will join us to discuss the history and significance of the BAmazon Union struggle and it’s connections to the period analyzed in his book. Dr. Kelley has also endorsed the call for actions on March 20. Register for this event here.

March 20: Day of Action in Solidarity With Bessemer Amazon Workers, Against Union-Busting & Racism

Find a full and up to date listing, or submit your action or endorsement at our website here

Arizona

TUCSON, AZ

10am Picket

Whole Foods, 3360 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716

Contact Pima Area Labor Federation at trishmuirpalf@gmail.com or 520-548-9510

FB event

California

BRISBANE, CA

9:30am Picket

Amazon Fresh, 455 Valley Dr, Brisbane, CA 94005

Contact Western Movement Assembly at withjusticepeace@gmail.com or 707-857-6455

Link

MONTEREY, CA

10am – 12pm Picket

Whole Foods, Gather in front of Del Monte Shopping Center on Munras

Contact Progressive Democrats Chapter – Monterey Area at gary.karnes@comcast.net or 831-402-9106

OAKLAND, CA

1pm Car Caravan & Rally

Oscar Grant Plaza/Frank Ogawa Plaza, 14th and Broadway, Oakland, CA

Contact Support Amazon Workers – Bay Area at bayarea@supportamazonworkers.org or 510-813-4687

SAN DIEGO, CA

2pm Picket & Rally

Whole Foods, 711 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Contact Socialist Alternative San Diego at sdsocialistalternative@gmail.com or 619-346-2156

FB event

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

10am Picket & Speak-Out

7th & Berry Street, San Francisco, CA

Contact United Front Committee for a Labor Party at committeeforlaborparty@gmail.com or 415-533-5642

FB event

Canada

TORONTO

11am – 3pm Informational Picket, Speakers at 2pm

Whole Foods, 81 Avenue Rd, Toronto

Contact Toronto – Democratic Socialists of Canada at toronto@democraticsocialists.ca

Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

12pm Picket

Whole Foods, 7635 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Contact Colorado Springs Local Chapter of Democratic Socialists of America at cospringsdsa@gmail.com

FB event

Georgia

ATLANTA, GA

12pm Rally

Gather at the intersection of N. Commerce and Camp Creek Parkway (across from Camp Creek Mall), East Point, GA

Initiated by ATL Amazon Workers Solidarity Network, Atlanta-N. Georgia Labor Council, Atlanta Coalition of Black Trade Unionists

Contact ATL Amazon Workers Solidarity Network at atlanta@supportamazonworkers.org

Idaho

NAMPA, ID

10am Car Caravan

BOI2 Amazon Fulfillment Center, 5319 E Franklin Rd, Nampa, ID 83687

Contact Nampa Education Association at coffeyidaho@gmail.com or 208-559-3883

Illinois

CHICAGO, IL

1pm Rally & March

Federal Plaza, S. Dearborn St, Chicago, IL

Contact Chicago Socialist Alternative at chicago.socialistalternative@gmail.com or 508-868-9243

FB event

Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI

1pm Picket

Whole Foods, 3135 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Contact Coalition for Workers Rights at carrollz@umich.edu or 734-662-6036

LANSING, MI

*March 17* 11am Rally for unemployment extension and solidarity with Amazon workers

State Capitol Building, 100 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48933

Contact IATSE Local 26 at mail@iatse26.org

New Jersey

NEWARK, NJ

2pm Rally

Whole Foods, 633 Broad Street, Newark, NJ

Contact Peoples Party New Jersey at peoplespartynewjersey@gmail.com or 973-487-8218

FB event

New York

HARLEM, NY

2pm Demonstration

Whole Foods, 125th St & Malcolm X Blvd, Harlem, NY

Contact December 12th Movement (718-398-1766), NY Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (646-523-8484), or Workers Assembly Against Racism (waarnyc@solidaritymail.org or 646-470-4667/917-825-2302)

FB event

BROOKLYN, NY

5pm Rally

Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Contact Socialist Alternative at ny@socialistalternative.org or 347-457-6069

FB event

North Carolina

KERNERSVILLE, NC

5:30pm Rally

Amazon Warehouse, 1656 Old Greensboro Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284

Contact Winston-Salem DSA at taramccomb@gmail.com or 734-709-3411

Ohio

CINCINNATI, OH

5pm Picket

8660 Jacquemin Dr., West Chester, OH

Contact Cincinnati Socialist Alternative at cincinnati@socialistalternative.org

FB event

CLEVELAND, OH

12pm Picket

Across from Amazon Facility, Gather at Euclid Transit Center, 23900 St. Clair Ave, Euclid, OH 44132

Contact Support Alabama Amazon Workers – Cleveland at grevatt.m@gmail.com or 216-534-6435

Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PA

2pm Rally & March

Morgan Lewis, 1701 Market St, Philadelphia, PA

Contact Scott Williams at thescott0730@gmail.com or 919-794-1429

FB event

Texas

HOUSTON, TX

1pm Rally & Picket

Amazon Delivery Station, S Lockwood and Munger St, Houston, Texas 77019

Contact Socialist Alternative Houston at socialistalternativehouston@gmail.com or 281-635-5286

FB event

HOUSTON, TX

*Sun, March 21* 12pm Picket

Whole Foods, 701 Waugh Drive, Houston, Texas 77019

Contact Workers World Party – Houston at houston@workers.org or 713-503-2633

FB event

SAN ANTONIO, TX

12pm Picket

Whole Foods @ the Quarry, 255 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, Texas

Contact Teresa Gutierrez at teresalatejana@gmail.com

