Thur Mar. 18 – Webinar- Mumia: The Only Treatment is Freedom!

|
Pennsylvania political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal has tested positive for COVID-19. Supporters learned of the diagnosis March 3, as they were gathered in front of the office of Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner to call for Abu-Jamal’s release and that of all incarcerated people over 50, who are vulnerable to premature death from COVID-19 and other illnesses.
Due to mismanagement of the virus crisis, prisoners in Pennsylvania are experiencing high rates of COVID. Exempt from mandatory testing and refusing to wear masks, guards and other prison staff are the source.
Mumia Abu-Jamal is a journalist, former Black Panther, and after being shot by a white police officer and framed for murder in 1981, a world renowned political prisoner. His revolutionary writing has uncompromisingly criticized the institutions of white supremacy, imperialism, and capitalism.
Next month, he will turn 67 years old. The last 40 years of incarceration has had a devastating effect on Mumia’s health. He suffers from cirrhosis of the liver after contracting Hepatitis C in prison and has acute dermatitis all over his body. After contracting COVID 19, he now also has congestive heart disease. The only treatment for these ailments is, at long last, his UNCONDITIONAL RELEASE FROM PRISON.
Join Betsey Piette and Ted Kelly of the Prisoners Solidarity Committee of Workers World Party in a panel discussion with Pam Africa of the MOVE Organization and International Uncompromising Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal; Dr. Johanna Fernandez, author of The Young Lords; and Santiago Alvarez, fellow student of Mumia Abu-Jamal’s at UC Santa Cruz.
BRICK BY BRICK
WALL BY WALL
FREE MUMIA ABU-JAMAL!