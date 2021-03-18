45+ Actions On The Map for March 20 Solidarity Day; SUPPORT ALABAMA AMAZON UNION

|
March 20: Day of Action in Solidarity With Bessemer Amazon Workers, Against Union-Busting & Racism
Find a full and up to date listing, or submit your action or endorsement at our website here
Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, AL
10am – 1pm: Community Canvass
1pm BAmazon Day of Action
2pm – 5pm: Community Canvass
RWDSU Union Hall, 1901 10th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Contact Birmingham DSA at bhamdsa@gmail.com
RSVP here
Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
1:30pm Rally
Whole Foods, 3425 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703
Contact NWA Socialist Alternative at arkansasSA@gmail.com
FB event
Arizona
TUCSON, AZ
10am Picket
Whole Foods, 3360 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716
Contact Pima Area Labor Federation at trishmuirpalf@gmail.com or 520-548-9510
FB event
California
BRISBANE, CA
9:30am Picket
Amazon Fresh, 455 Valley Dr, Brisbane, CA 94005
Contact Western Movement Assembly at withjusticepeace@gmail.com or 707-857-6455
Link
MONTEREY, CA
10am – 12pm Picket
Window on the Bay Free Speech Area, Del Monte Blvd across from Lake El Estero
Contact Progressive Democrats Chapter – Monterey Area at gary.karnes@comcast.net or 831-402-9106
OAKLAND, CA
1pm Car Caravan & Rally
Gather at Lake Merritt BART Parking Lot, 8th & Oak Street, Oakland, CA
Caravan to several Oakland Amazon Hubs for 2:30pm ending rally at Snow Park (19th and Harrison)
Contact Support Amazon Workers – Bay Area at bayarea@supportamazonworkers.org or 510-813-4687
FB event
SAN DIEGO, CA
2pm Picket & Rally
Whole Foods, 711 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103
Contact Socialist Alternative San Diego at sdsocialistalternative@gmail.com or 619-346-2156
FB event
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
10am Picket & Speak-Out
7th & Berry Street, San Francisco, CA
Contact United Front Committee for a Labor Party at committeeforlaborparty@gmail.com or 415-533-5642
FB event
Canada
TORONTO
11am – 3pm Informational Picket, Speakers at 2pm
Whole Foods, 81 Avenue Rd, Toronto
Contact Toronto – Democratic Socialists of Canada at toronto@democraticsocialists.ca
Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
12pm Picket
Whole Foods, 7635 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920
Contact Colorado Springs Local Chapter of Democratic Socialists of America at cospringsdsa@gmail.com
FB event
District of Columbia
WASHINGTON, DC
3pm Rally
Whole Foods, 1440 P St NW, Washington, DC
Contact Progressive Labor Party at revolution500@gmail.com or 202-253-4880
Florida
PENSACOLA, FL
*March 21* 2pm Rally
Amazon Hub, 8792 Ely Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514
Contact Workers World Party – Central Gulf Coast at not.devin.cole@gmail.com
FB event
Georgia
ATLANTA, GA
12pm Rally
Gather at the intersection of N. Commerce and Camp Creek Parkway (across from Camp Creek Mall), East Point, GA
Initiated by ATL Amazon Workers Solidarity Network, Atlanta-N. Georgia Labor Council, Atlanta Coalition of Black Trade Unionists
Contact ATL Amazon Workers Solidarity Network at atlanta@supportamazonworkers.org
Idaho
NAMPA, ID
10am Car Caravan
BOI2 Amazon Fulfillment Center, 5319 E Franklin Rd, Nampa, ID 83687
Contact Nampa Education Association at coffeyidaho@gmail.com or 208-559-3883
Illinois
CHICAGO, IL
1pm Rally & March
Federal Plaza, S. Dearborn St, Chicago, IL
Contact Chicago Labor Solidarity at chicagolaborsolidarity@gmail.com
FB event
Maryland
BALTIMORE, MD
11am Rally
Amazon Facility, 27350 Mathison Way, Baltimore, MD
Contact Remi Bruno at remi.bruno@pm.me or 410-501-7608
FB event
BALTIMORE, MD
2pm Rally at City Hall & March to Whole Foods
Gather at City Hall, 100 Holliday Street, Baltimore, MD 21202
Contact Baltimore Maryland Amazon Workers for Justice & People’s Power Assembly – Baltimore at peoplespowerassemblyhour@gmail.com or 410-218-4835
FB event
Massachusetts
BOSTON, MA
12pm Rally
Whole Foods, 348 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA
Contact Boston Socialist Alternative at boston@socialistalternative.org or 781-708-3858
FB event
GREENFIELD, MA
10am Gathering
Greenfield Common
Contact Patrick Falvey at plfalvey@gmail.com or 413-824-0401
HADLEY, MA
11am Standout
Whole Foods, 327 Russel St, Hadley, MA 01035
Co-sponsors: Latin America Solidarity Coalition WMASS, CODEPINK WMASS, Mass Jobs with Justice, Western Mass Area Labor Federation
Contact Latin America Solidarity Coalition WMASS at yoav@masspeaceaction.org
MAYNARD, MA
2pm Standout
Veterans’ Memorial Park on the corner of Nason St and Summer St
Contact Maynard Anti-Racism Alliance at maynardracetalk@gmail.com or 617-818-4322
FB event
Michigan
ANN ARBOR, MI
1pm Picket
Whole Foods, 3135 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104
Contact Coalition for Workers Rights at carrollz@umich.edu or 734-662-6036
LANSING, MI
*March 17* 11am Rally for unemployment extension and solidarity with Amazon workers
State Capitol Building, 100 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48933
Contact IATSE Local 26 at mail@iatse26.org
Minnesota
SAINT PAUL, MN
1pm Picket
Whole Foods, 1575 Selby Ave, Saint Paul, MN
Contact Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America at rita@twincitiesdsa.org or 320-583-0048
New Jersey
EDISON, NJ
4pm Rally
Amazon Fulfillment Center (LGA9), 2170 NJ-27, Edison, NJ 08817
Contact Central Jersey Socialists at centraljerseysocialists@gmail.com or 908-938-8756
FB event
NEWARK, NJ
2pm Rally
Whole Foods, 633 Broad Street, Newark, NJ
Contact Peoples Party New Jersey at peoplespartynewjersey@gmail.com or 973-487-8218
FB event
TEANECK, NJ
*March 17* 4pm Vigil
Teaneck National Guard Armory, 1799 Teaneck Rd. (Gather at SE corner of Teaneck Rd & Liberty Rd), Teaneck, NJ 07666
Contact Teaneck Peace Vigil and Veterans for Peace Chapter 021 (Northern New Jersey) at ambar35@comcast.net or 201-388-1684
FB event
TETERBORO, NJ
12:15pm Picket
Amazon Fulfillment Center, 698 U.S. 46, Teterboro, NJ
Contact Green Party of New Jersey at mrhlepaix@gmail.com or 973-876-1023
New York
HARLEM, NY
2pm Demonstration
Whole Foods, 125th St & Malcolm X Blvd, Harlem, NY
Contact December 12th Movement (718-398-1766), NY Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (646-523-8484), or Workers Assembly Against Racism (waarnyc@solidaritymail.org or 646-470-4667/917-825-2302)
FB event
BROOKLYN, NY
12pm Rally
Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Contact Socialist Alternative at ny@socialistalternative.org or 347-457-6069
FB event
BROOKLYN, NY
2pm Rally
Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn, NY
Contact United Against Racism & Fascism – NYC at contact-uarf-nyc-@lists.riseup.net
FB event
North Carolina
DURHAM, NC
1pm Rally
Meet at 1pm and Park at 2945 S. Miami Blvd Shopping Center, Durham, NC
1:30pm – Rally at 1805 TW Alexander Dr, Durham, NC
Contact Dante Strobino at dantestrobino@gmail.com or 919-539-2051
FB event
KERNERSVILLE, NC
5:30pm Rally
Amazon Warehouse, 1656 Old Greensboro Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284
Contact Winston-Salem DSA at taramccomb@gmail.com or 734-709-3411
Ohio
CINCINNATI, OH
3pm Picket
241 Calhoun St, Clifton, OH
Contact Cincinnati Socialist Alternative at cincinnati@socialistalternative.org
FB event
CLEVELAND, OH
12pm Picket
Across from Amazon Facility, Gather at Euclid Transit Center, 23900 St. Clair Ave, Euclid, OH 44132
Contact Support Alabama Amazon Workers – Cleveland at grevatt.m@gmail.com or 216-534-6435
COLUMBUS, OH
1pm Rally
Amazon Locker, 2114 N High St, Columbus, OH
Contact Columbus Socialist Alternative at socialistalternativecolumbus@gmail.com
FB event
Oregon
PORTLAND, OR
1pm Picket & Rally
Whole Foods, 2825 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214
Contact Workers World Party – Portland at lynneeley@earthlink.net or 917-575-5422
Pennsylvania
PHILADELPHIA, PA
2pm Rally & March
Morgan Lewis, 1701 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Contact Scott Williams at thescott0730@gmail.com or 919-794-1429
FB event
PITTSBURGH, PA
12pm Picket
Whole Foods, 5880 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206
Contact New Afrikan Workers Union at khalidraheem@newafrikanworkers.org or 412-606-0059
FB event
South Carolina
CHARLESTON, SC
1pm – 2pm Rally
Whole Foods, 1125 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407
Contact Charleston Alliance for Fair Employment at 843-830-4471 or lrileyjr@comcast.net
COLUMBIA, SC
4pm Rally
Whole Foods, 702 Cross Hill Road, Columbia, SC 29205
Contact Lawrence Moore at 803-238-0331 or lawmoore74@gmail.com
Texas
DALLAS, TX
1pm Rally
1301 Chalk Hill Road, Dallas, TX
Contact North Texas Socialist Alternative at socialistaltntx@gmail.com or 774-264-1364
FB event
HOUSTON, TX
1pm Rally & Picket
Amazon Delivery Station, S Lockwood and Munger St, Houston, Texas 77019
Contact Socialist Alternative Houston at socialistalternativehouston@gmail.com or 281-635-5286
FB event
HOUSTON, TX
*Sun, March 21* 12pm Picket
Whole Foods, 701 Waugh Drive, Houston, Texas 77019
Contact Workers World Party – Houston at houston@workers.org or 713-503-2633
FB event
SAN ANTONIO, TX
12pm Picket
Whole Foods @ the Quarry, 255 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, Texas
Contact Teresa Gutierrez at teresalatejana@gmail.com
Washington
SEATTLE, WA
2pm Rally & March
Amazon Spheres (Amazon’s Headquarters), 211 7th Ave, Seattle, WA
Contact Socialist Democratic Socialists of America at info@seattledsa.org
FB event
Wisconsin
MILWAUKEE, WI
10am Picket
Whole Foods, 2305 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211
Contact Wisconsin Bail Out the People Movement at 414-395-0665
FB event