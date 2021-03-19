March 20 Actions Coast to Coast: All out for #BAmazonUnion, Against Racism & Union-Busting

Like all of you, we are horrified and outraged at the heinous anti-Asian, anti-woman, anti-migrant worker murders that took place in Atlanta earlier this week. We encourage actions planned this weekend to acknowledge and remember the victims of this racist attack, whether it be through a moment of silence or take another form, and uplift the banner of working class solidarity.

In addition to being a day of solidarity actions with Bessemer Amazon workers, March 20 is also the U.N. Anti-Racism Day. Virginia Rodino, the Maryland President of Asian-Pacific American Labor Alliance (APALA) and the national convener of United Against Hate, shared these remarks connecting the Atlanta murders to the upcoming weekend of action.

Nearly 50 actions are planned from coast to coast this weekend, in large cities and small towns alike, to mobilize solidarity for the majority Black workers fighting to form the first U.S. union at Amazon in Bessemer, Alabama.

Find a March 20 action near you on the list below or by visiting our websiteWith less than 2 weeks until mail-in voting for union representation ends in Bessemer and Amazon wages a relentless anti-union campaign, these actions come at a critical time.

And because Amazon operates internationally, so too must be our struggle. On Monday, March 22, Amazon workers throughout Italy will stage a one-day strike to protest the company’s unwillingness to seriously negotiate with the unions that represent Italian Amazon workers. We are in solidarity with them!

All out for BAmazon Union! Fight racism and union busting!

March 20: Day of Action in Solidarity With Bessemer Amazon Workers, Against Union-Busting & Racism

Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, AL

10am – 1pm: Community Canvass

1pm BAmazon Day of Action

2pm – 5pm: Community Canvass

RWDSU Union Hall, 1901 10th Ave South, Birmingham, AL 35205

Contact Birmingham DSA at bhamdsa@gmail.com

RSVP here

Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, AR

1:30pm Rally

Whole Foods, 3425 N College Ave, Fayetteville, AR 72703

Contact NWA Socialist Alternative at arkansasSA@gmail.com

FB event

Arizona

TUCSON, AZ

10am Picket

Whole Foods, 3360 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716

Contact Pima Area Labor Federation at trishmuirpalf@gmail.com or 520-548-9510

FB event

California

BRISBANE, CA

9:30am Picket

Amazon Fresh, 455 Valley Dr, Brisbane, CA 94005

Contact Western Movement Assembly at withjusticepeace@gmail.com or 707-857-6455

Link

 

MONTEREY, CA

10am – 12pm Picket

Window on the Bay Free Speech Area, Del Monte Blvd across from Lake El Estero

Contact Progressive Democrats Chapter – Monterey Area at gary.karnes@comcast.net or 831-402-9106

 

OAKLAND, CA

1pm Car Caravan & Rally

Gather at Lake Merritt BART Parking Lot, 8th & Oak Street, Oakland, CA

Caravan to several Oakland Amazon Hubs for 2:30pm ending rally at Snow Park (19th and Harrison)

Contact Support Amazon Workers – Bay Area at bayarea@supportamazonworkers.org or 510-813-4687

FB event

 

SAN DIEGO, CA

2pm Picket & Rally

Whole Foods, 711 University Ave, San Diego, CA 92103

Contact Socialist Alternative San Diego at sdsocialistalternative@gmail.com or 619-346-2156

FB event

 

SAN FRANCISCO, CA

10am Picket & Speak-Out

7th & Berry Street, San Francisco, CA

Contact United Front Committee for a Labor Party at committeeforlaborparty@gmail.com or 415-533-5642

FB event

 

Canada

TORONTO

11am – 3pm Informational Picket, Speakers at 2pm

Whole Foods, 81 Avenue Rd, Toronto

Contact Toronto – Democratic Socialists of Canada at toronto@democraticsocialists.ca

 

Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO

12pm Picket

Whole Foods, 7635 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs, CO 80920

Contact Colorado Springs Local Chapter of Democratic Socialists of America at cospringsdsa@gmail.com

FB event

 

District of Columbia

WASHINGTON, DC

3pm Rally

Whole Foods, 1440 P St NW, Washington, DC

Contact Progressive Labor Party at revolution500@gmail.com or 202-253-4880

 

Florida

PENSACOLA, FL

*March 21* 2pm Rally

Amazon Hub, 8792 Ely Rd, Pensacola, FL 32514

Contact Workers World Party – Central Gulf Coast at not.devin.cole@gmail.com

FB event

 

Georgia

ATLANTA, GA

12pm Rally

Gather at the intersection of N. Commerce and Camp Creek Parkway (across from Camp Creek Mall), East Point, GA

Initiated by ATL Amazon Workers Solidarity Network, Atlanta-N. Georgia Labor Council, Atlanta Coalition of Black Trade Unionists

Contact ATL Amazon Workers Solidarity Network at atlanta@supportamazonworkers.org

 

Idaho

NAMPA, ID

10am Car Caravan

BOI2 Amazon Fulfillment Center, 5319 E Franklin Rd, Nampa, ID 83687

Contact Nampa Education Association at coffeyidaho@gmail.com or 208-559-3883

 

Illinois

CHICAGO, IL

1pm Rally & March

Federal Plaza, S. Dearborn St, Chicago, IL

Contact Chicago Labor Solidarity at chicagolaborsolidarity@gmail.com

FB event

Indiana

SCHERERVILLE, IN

11am Rally

Whole Foods, 199 US Highway 41 South, Schereville, IN 46375

Contact NWI Resist at rneedle@iu.edu

Maryland

BALTIMORE, MD

11am Rally

Amazon Facility, 27350 Mathison Way, Baltimore, MD

Contact Remi Bruno at remi.bruno@pm.me or 410-501-7608

FB event

 

BALTIMORE, MD

2pm Rally at City Hall & March to Whole Foods

Gather at City Hall, 100 Holliday Street, Baltimore, MD 21202

Contact Baltimore Maryland Amazon Workers for Justice & People’s Power Assembly – Baltimore at peoplespowerassemblyhour@gmail.com or 410-218-4835

FB event

 

Massachusetts

BOSTON, MA

12pm Rally

Whole Foods, 348 Harrison Ave, Boston, MA

Contact Boston Socialist Alternative at boston@socialistalternative.org or 781-708-3858

FB event

GREENFIELD, MA

10am Gathering

Greenfield Common

Contact Patrick Falvey at plfalvey@gmail.com or 413-824-0401

 

HADLEY, MA

11am Standout

Whole Foods, 327 Russel St, Hadley, MA 01035

Co-sponsors: Latin America Solidarity Coalition WMASS, CODEPINK WMASS, Mass Jobs with Justice, Western Mass Area Labor Federation

Contact Latin America Solidarity Coalition WMASS at yoav@masspeaceaction.org

 

MAYNARD, MA

2pm Standout

Veterans’ Memorial Park on the corner of Nason St and Summer St

Contact Maynard Anti-Racism Alliance at maynardracetalk@gmail.com or 617-818-4322

FB event

Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI

1pm Picket

Whole Foods, 3135 Washtenaw Ave, Ann Arbor, MI 48104

Contact Coalition for Workers Rights at carrollz@umich.edu or 734-662-6036

 

LANSING, MI

*March 17* 11am Rally for unemployment extension and solidarity with Amazon workers

State Capitol Building, 100 N. Capitol Ave, Lansing, MI 48933

Contact IATSE Local 26 at mail@iatse26.org

Minnesota

SAINT PAUL, MN

1pm Picket

Whole Foods, 1575 Selby Ave, Saint Paul, MN

Contact Twin Cities Democratic Socialists of America at rita@twincitiesdsa.org or 320-583-0048

 

New Jersey

EDISON, NJ

4pm Rally

Amazon Fulfillment Center (LGA9), 2170 NJ-27, Edison, NJ 08817

Contact Central Jersey Socialists at centraljerseysocialists@gmail.com or 908-938-8756

FB event

 

NEWARK, NJ

2pm Rally

Whole Foods, 633 Broad Street, Newark, NJ

Contact Peoples Party New Jersey at peoplespartynewjersey@gmail.com or 973-487-8218

FB event

 

TEANECK, NJ

*March 17* 4pm Vigil

Teaneck National Guard Armory, 1799 Teaneck Rd. (Gather at SE corner of Teaneck Rd & Liberty Rd), Teaneck, NJ 07666

Contact Teaneck Peace Vigil and Veterans for Peace Chapter 021 (Northern New Jersey) at ambar35@comcast.net or 201-388-1684

FB event

 

TETERBORO, NJ

12:15pm Picket

Amazon Fulfillment Center, 698 U.S. 46, Teterboro, NJ

Contact Green Party of New Jersey at mrhlepaix@gmail.com or 973-876-1023

 

New York

HARLEM, NY

2pm Demonstration

Whole Foods, 125th St & Malcolm X Blvd, Harlem, NY

Contact December 12th Movement (718-398-1766), NY Coalition of Black Trade Unionists (646-523-8484), or Workers Assembly Against Racism (waarnyc@solidaritymail.org or 646-470-4667/917-825-2302)

FB event

 

BROOKLYN, NY

12pm Rally

Barclays Center, 620 Atlantic Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217

Contact Socialist Alternative at ny@socialistalternative.org or 347-457-6069

FB event

 

BROOKLYN, NY

2pm Rally

Fort Greene Park, Brooklyn, NY

Contact United Against Racism & Fascism – NYC at contact-uarf-nyc-@lists.riseup.net

FB event

BUFFALO, NY

4pm Rally

Niagara St. & Porter Ave, Buffalo, NY

Contact Workers World Party – Buffalo at buffalo@workers.org

FB event

 

North Carolina

DURHAM, NC

1pm Rally

Meet at 1pm and Park at 2945 S. Miami Blvd Shopping Center, Durham, NC

1:30pm – Rally at 1805 TW Alexander Dr, Durham, NC

Contact Dante Strobino at dantestrobino@gmail.com or 919-539-2051

FB event

 

KERNERSVILLE, NC

5:30pm Rally

Amazon Warehouse, 1656 Old Greensboro Rd, Kernersville, NC 27284

Contact Winston-Salem DSA at taramccomb@gmail.com or 734-709-3411

Ohio

CINCINNATI, OH

3pm Picket

241 Calhoun St, Clifton, OH

Contact Cincinnati Socialist Alternative at cincinnati@socialistalternative.org

FB event

 

CLEVELAND, OH

12pm Picket

Across from Amazon Facility, Gather at Euclid Transit Center, 23900 St. Clair Ave, Euclid, OH 44132

Contact Support Alabama Amazon Workers – Cleveland at grevatt.m@gmail.com or 216-534-6435

 

COLUMBUS, OH

1pm Rally

Amazon Locker, 2114 N High St, Columbus, OH

Contact Columbus Socialist Alternative at socialistalternativecolumbus@gmail.com

FB event

Oregon

PORTLAND, OR

1pm Picket & Rally

Whole Foods, 2825 E Burnside St, Portland, OR 97214

Contact Workers World Party – Portland at lynneeley@earthlink.net or 917-575-5422

Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, PA

2pm Rally & March

Morgan Lewis, 1701 Market St, Philadelphia, PA

Contact Scott Williams at thescott0730@gmail.com or 919-794-1429

FB event

 

PITTSBURGH, PA

12pm Picket

Whole Foods, 5880 Centre Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206

Contact New Afrikan Workers Union at khalidraheem@newafrikanworkers.org or 412-606-0059

FB event

South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC

1pm – 2pm Rally

Whole Foods, 1125 Savannah Hwy, Charleston, SC 29407

Contact Charleston Alliance for Fair Employment at 843-830-4471 or lrileyjr@comcast.net

 

COLUMBIA, SC

4pm Rally

Whole Foods, 702 Cross Hill Road, Columbia, SC 29205

Contact Lawrence Moore at 803-238-0331 or lawmoore74@gmail.com

Texas

DALLAS, TX

1pm Rally

1301 Chalk Hill Road, Dallas, TX

Contact North Texas Socialist Alternative at socialistaltntx@gmail.com or 774-264-1364

FB event

 

HOUSTON, TX

1pm Rally & Picket

Amazon Delivery Station, S Lockwood and Munger St, Houston, Texas 77019

Contact Socialist Alternative Houston at socialistalternativehouston@gmail.com or 281-635-5286

FB event

 

HOUSTON, TX

*Sun, March 21* 12pm Picket

Whole Foods, 701 Waugh Drive, Houston, Texas 77019

Contact Workers World Party – Houston at houston@workers.org or 713-503-2633

FB event

 

SAN ANTONIO, TX

12pm Picket

Whole Foods @ the Quarry, 255 E Basse Rd, San Antonio, Texas

Contact Teresa Gutierrez at teresalatejana@gmail.com

 

Washington

SEATTLE, WA

2pm Rally & March

Amazon Spheres (Amazon’s Headquarters), 211 7th Ave, Seattle, WA

Contact Socialist Democratic Socialists of America at info@seattledsa.org

FB event

 

Wisconsin

MILWAUKEE, WI

10am Picket

Whole Foods, 2305 N Prospect Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53211

Contact Wisconsin Bail Out the People Movement at 414-395-0665

FB event
