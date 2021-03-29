Tuesday: Staten Island in Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers

Rally in Solidarity with Alabama Amazon Workers
11am @ JFK 8 Amazon Fulfillment Center
546 Gulf Ave, Staten Island
If you are taking the ferry, a group will be meeting at 9:45am on the Manhattan side to travel to the demo.
Organized by the Congress of Essential Workers and Chris Smalls.
One year ago Chris Smalls was fired from JFK 8 after exposing unsafe COVID conditions.
Amazon workers and supporters will be rallying in Staten Island in solidarity with workers in Bessemer, AL who are organizing to form a union, where the vote by mail process in Bessemer has just concluded and vote counting has begun. We can expect Amazon to use every dirty trick in the book against the workers, and your solidarity is more important than ever. The struggle to unionize Amazon in Alabama and across the country is only just beginning: See you Tuesday in Staten Island!