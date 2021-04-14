URGENT CALL TO ACTION: MUMIA ABU-JAMAL (#AM8335) TO UNDERGO HEART SURGERY THURS. APR. 15

Mobilization4Mumia

April 14, 2021

MUMIA ABU JAMAL UNDERGOING EMERGENCY HEART SURGERY THURSDAY! CALLS FOR HIS RELEASE INTENSIFY! EMERGENCY PRESS CONFERENCE 4/15

After days of not being heard from by his loved ones, we just learned that imperiled, world-renowned Black Panther journalist and political prisoner Mumia Abu-Jamal had been moved to an unknown hospital, complaining of chest pain. We have since learned that tomorrow, April 15th, Mumia will be undergoing emergency heart surgery at a hospital as yet unknown to his immediate family and supporters.

An emergency press conference will be held Thursday, April 15, 2021, 4pm EDT. Register at linktr.ee/mumia. Speakers will include Angela Davis, Marc Lamont Hill, Pam Africa, Johanna Fenandez, and grandson Jamal Hart, Jr.

This dramatic and dangerous new development comes on the heels of Mumia surviving the onslaught of Congestive Heart Failure (CHF) and Covid19 several weeks ago, exacerbated further by an acute skin rash condition, a residual health challenge that emerged from Mumia’s bout with Hepatitis C several years earlier. That skin rash, which includes open lesions, has made him susceptible to infections. As he was finally being treated for the CHF and Covid19, his condition was further adversely affected by the insistence of state authorities to shackle Mumia.

The International protest campaign in support of Jamal was key in getting him that urgent medical care.

Supporters and organizers are insisting on and demanding several key items:

I) That Mumia be allowed immediate contact with his wife Wadiya Jamal, his principal spokesman Pam Africa, his personal physician Dr. Ricardo Alvarez, and his spiritual advisor Dr. Mark Taylor;

2) That Mumia ‘not be shackled’ over the course of this treatment so as not aggravate his skin condition;

3) That Mumia – an innocent man – be freed on the basis of a compassionate medical release because “release is his only real treatment option,” according to his personal physician Dr. Ricardo Alvarez.

He will be the subject of a weekend of support and protest activity on the weekend of April 24th, which will be his 67th birthday. Those activities are detailed at letmumiaout.com.