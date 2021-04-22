On Mumia’s Birthday – March to Demand His Freedom! April 23-25

|The State is slowly killing Mumia Abu-Jamal (unfairly convicted and imprisoned since 1981) through medical neglect. He’s still recovering from COVID. He has Congestive Heart Disease, and just went through bi-pass heart surgery. He has Cirrhosis of the Liver & a severe skin ailment. They want him to die in prison. WE SAY NO!!!!
Join us in Philly this year, as Mumia turns 67 on Saturday, April 24th. Saturday’s march begins at 2pm and will gather at Philadelphia City Hall.
Let Mumia know that we will fight against the state’s attempt to murder him! In spite of a pandemic, we were thousands in the street against the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Walter Wallace Jr. Come out now to stop the murder of Mumia – before it’s too late!
This weekend will feature a series of events that uplift the things he fights for. We will honor other freedom fighters, and remember Walter Wallace Jr, who was murdered just six months ago – as we let the state know, WE WANT MUMIA HOME!