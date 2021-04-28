Webinar: Thur. April 29 – The Struggle for Equality & Justice: Power at the Point of Production

The Struggle for Equality & Justice:

The Power at the Point of Production

The Labor Fraction of Workers World Party invites you to a webinar this Thursday:

Thursday, April 29

8pm ET/5pm PT

Saturday, May 1 is International Workers Day — May Day! All over the world the day is celebrated, often with mass strikes in capitalist countries. It is a paid holiday in every socialist country. May Day is also an opportunity for the working class to assess its position in the world, how it has advanced and/or suffered setbacks.

This year’s May Day comes less than a month after we learned the results of a union representation vote at Amazon in Bessemer, Alabama. After a massive and vicious union-busting campaign by the hated Jeff Bezos and the country’s second-biggest corporation, pro-union workers lost the vote. But their effort has sparked a renewed drive to organize the unorganized.

Workers World Party’s Labor Fraction is hosting a May Day webinar to discuss a number of questions facing the working class and oppressed. What is the way forward for worker organizing? What is the PRO Act and how can we win it? We need unions — but are they enough? What are workers’ assemblies and why is this a necessary organizational formation? How is every issue — including the ongoing fight against racist police terror — a working class issue?

Panelists to be announced.