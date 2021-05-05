Friday May 7 Al-Quds Day New York
PEOPLE OF CONSCIENCE
ACROSS THE COUNTRY SUPPORTING THE OPPRESSED
International Day of Al-Quds
ONLINE EVENT
IN SUPPORT OF PALESTINE, UNITED AGAINST ZIONISM
Friday, May 7
5:00PM (New York)
Streaming on: YouTube.com/FreeAlQudsNY
All are requested to join.
Supporting Organizations (as of 5/3):
Al Awda NY Palestine Right to Return Coalition | The BDS App | International Action Center | Jafria Association of North America | Muslim Action Committee | Muslims 4 Peace | Muslims United for Justice (MUJ) | Neturei Karta | Samidoun: Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network | Palestinian Youth Movement | Struggle/La Lucha | The United National Antiwar Coalition( UNAC) | Within Our Lifetime (WOL) | Workers World Party
If you would like to endorse the event, email us at FreeAlQudsNY@gmail.com.
Note: Following this event will be Muslim Congress National Al-Quds Day Program
In Solidarity,
Al-Quds Committee of New York