Rebellion in Colombia -important webinar – Saturday, 5/8, 4 PM EST

Rebellion in Colombia

Attend this important webinar

Saturday, 5/8/21, 4 PM EST

Hear from:

Charo Mina-Rojas – Afro-Colombian Human Rights Defender

Ajamu Baraka – Organizer for Black Alliance For Peace,

                      UNAC Admin Cmty, presently in Colombia

James Jordan – Colombia point person for Alliance for

                      Global justice and

William Camacaro – Bolivarian Circle

Massive numbers of people have taken to the streets in Colombia. At first the protests were against a new tax law but has spread to a general condemnation and strike against the right-wing, pro-US, Duque government. Protesters have been fired on with live ammunition and dozens have been killed. Hundreds have been arrested, disappeared, and injured.

Join the webinar in solidarity with the uprising in Colombia and, hear what is going on from firsthand accounts.

