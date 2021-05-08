Rebellion in Colombia -important webinar – Saturday, 5/8, 4 PM EST

Charo Mina-Rojas – Afro-Colombian Human Rights Defender
Ajamu Baraka – Organizer for Black Alliance For Peace,
UNAC Admin Cmty, presently in Colombia
James Jordan – Colombia point person for Alliance for
Global justice and
William Camacaro – Bolivarian Circle
Massive numbers of people have taken to the streets in Colombia. At first the protests were against a new tax law but has spread to a general condemnation and strike against the right-wing, pro-US, Duque government. Protesters have been fired on with live ammunition and dozens have been killed. Hundreds have been arrested, disappeared, and injured.
Join the webinar in solidarity with the uprising in Colombia and, hear what is going on from firsthand accounts.