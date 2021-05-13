May 12, 2021

Palestinians in Jerusalem, in Gaza, throughout Palestine and in exile are fighting for their rights and their lives after 73 years of Nakba (the Catastrophe–meaning the founding of Israel).

On May 11 alone, Israeli drone warplanes killed 24 Palestinian civilians, including nine children, in Gaza. Hundreds of Palestinians were injured by Israeli occupation forces, who launched provocative attacks on Al-Aqsa Mosque. Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of East Jerusalem fought forcible eviction and displacement by settler colonial mobs.

Join Al-Awda, the Palestine Right to Return Coalition, and come out for Palestine now! Join these rallies and raise your voice for Palestine at this critical moment.

Los Angeles, May 11: Emergency Rally: All Out for Palestine!

Los Angeles, May 15: Nakba 73 – Resistance Until Liberation Rally & Protest

San Francisco, May 15: Nakba 73 – We Will Return!

New York/Brooklyn, May 15: Nakba 73 – Defend Palestine from the River to the Sea!

Paterson, N.J., May 16: Nakba 73 – Defend Palestine from the River to the Sea!

For more information on the Week of Palestinian Struggle, May 15-22, go to tinyurl.com/3xh79ctb. See an international list of events for Palestine at samidoun.net/events/list/ and tinyurl.com/smvwstkz.

Let’s take to the streets for Palestine!

PLACARDS FOR DEMONSTRATIONS