International Solidarity with Palestine this Weekend

|As the anniversary of Palestinian Nakba approaches, Israel has continued to drive Palestinian families from their homes. The latest attempt to expropriate Palestinian homes is in the Sheikh Jarrar neighborhood of East Jerusalem, where Palestinian demonstrations have been violently suppressed by Zionist forces.
Israel has bombed the 3 tallest buildings in Gaza, knocking out the media center and all communications in an effort to hide their crimes. What next crime are they planning? In Gaza children have been killed, and apartment buildings and densely populated areas are directly targeted with bombings.
As these war crimes outrage the world, President Biden supports the continued displacement and genocide of the Palestinian people, releasing a statement on Israel’s ‘right to defend itself!’
The U.S. provides more than $3.8 billion per year to Israel, more than $10 million every day while imposing the some of the world’s harshest sanctions on Palestine, blocking nearly all forms of aid.
Come into the streets this weekend with millions around the globe:
Defend Palestine!
Down with Zionism!
End ALL U.S. Aid to Israel!