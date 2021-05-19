MEMORIAL: REMEMBERING RAMSEY CLARK 1927-2021 – Sunday, June 13

International Action Center

147 West 24th St, NY, NY 10011

IACenter.org/ RamseyClarkTribute RamseyClarkTribute@gmail.com

May 10, 2021

Dear supporters and friends of Ramsey Clark,

On Sunday, June 13, 2021, the International Action Center and his family members will hold an online virtual Tribute to remember Ramsey Clark’s legacy.

We write to you because we hope you’ll want to participate in this memorial. We have already posted on the “Ramsey Clark Tribute” section of the International Action Center website – IACenter.org/ RamseyClarkTribute a number of the messages, photos and videos we have received by email, text and twitter.

Reading these very moving messages enables us to share the social justice struggles that he – and we – engaged with over the years. The best way to remember Ramsey’s legacy is to maintain our own commitment to make the world a better place.

Ramsey Clark founded the International Action Center in 1992 as a structure to oppose U.S. wars of aggression and occupation, defend liberation struggles, defend political prisoners. In addition to supporting the wave of resistance then sweeping Latin America, IAC militants joined Ramsey Clark’s international delegations that defied the blockade of Cuba, the war and sanctions on Iraq, the U.S.-NATO war on Yugoslavia and the kidnapping of then President Aristide in Haiti.

Ramsey Clark guided the production of hundreds of books, videos, mass meetings, internet campaigns and demonstrations that the IAC organized with him. We are determined to continue this vital work and to make available many of his books to a wider audience.

In solidarity,

Sara Flounders and Monica Moorehead

PS: REGISTER for the Tribute at this link: bit.ly/RamseyClark