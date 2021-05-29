All out for Palestine! Saturday in DC

The International Action Center joins American for Muslims for Palestine and over 100 endorsing organizations in calling for ‘All Out’ to DC on Saturday, May 29 in solidarity with Palestine.
Israel’s settler-colonial, apartheid regime has inflicted, yet again, another massive round of devastation against the Palestinian people. Beginning earlier this month with attempts to forcibly expel Palestinians from their homes in Jerusalem and attack worshipers in Al-Aqsa mosque during Ramadan, Israel then pummeled the besieged Gaza Strip, killing hundreds of people, including dozens of children, while Israeli mobs and police attacked Palestinian citizens and the Israeli army shot protestors in the West Bank.
We demand an end to ALL US aid to Israel. The Apartheid colonial state of Israel could not survive one day without the endless river of US aid, both military and Economic aid, diplomatic support, political cover and billions in investments. Israel is the largest recipient of US funds – 3.8 Billion this year. US money to Israel averages $10 million a day, every day for 73 years. End it now!
Join us Saturday, May 29 in Washington, DC to Demand: Sanction Israel Now! End weapons transfers! Hold Israel accountable for its war crimes! Support Palestinian liberation and self-determination!