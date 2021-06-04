Available Now! Capitalism on a Ventilator: The Impact of COVID-19 in China & the U.S.

|The United States has the highest infection rate of COVID-19 virus in the world – a staggering one in four of all virus infections. Even worse, the highest global deaths due to the virus are in the U.S. Despite the new vaccines the months ahead are predicted to be even more deadly. WHY?
We have all seen thousands of news articles, talking heads, and contradictory and conflicting guidelines on the extent of this health disaster. Yet there is intense censorship of any discussion of the socialist policies of governments who have managed to contain and control this deadly virus. What can we learn?
Catastrophic events can change the consciousness of millions of people. But new information is needed in order for new ideas to take root.
The 55 chapters of this incredible anthology present scientific data, clear arguments, new information and a time-line that unfolds in real time, as the pandemic spreads.
Due to the growing hostility of the U.S. establishment toward China and the accompanying surge in anti-Asian racism, it was an enormous challenge to find printing and distribution for this anthology, which includes many published authors including Ajamu Baraka, Monica Moorehead, Mumia Abu Jamal, Margaret Kimberley, Vijay Prishad, Lee Siu Hin, Sara Flounders, Carlos Martinez, Kevin Zeese, Deirdre Griswold, Max Blumenthal and more.
The effort to place this challenging book on a large corporate website turned into a several month struggle with the world’s largest online bookseller – Amazon. Amazon Books claims ease of placement, best order fulfillment and lack of censorship, but failed to deliver.
Amazon’s block of this book is a clear example of U.S. corporate censorship.
We were determined to move forward! We are excited that we found a printer and a distributor for this book and that we were able to keep the price incredibly low. It is only $16 for this 358 page book.
Please place an order TODAY for yourself and order one for a friend. Take the time to write a review or send us a quote. This book is intended as a political challenge.
Also available as an ebook at Kobo.com and Indigo.ca
Your response can help us break through.