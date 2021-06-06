Updates from #FreeAlexSaab Delegation currently in Cabo Verde

|
Statement from Alex Saab to the Delegation:
My brothers and sisters I cannot tell you how touched, how moved and how eternally grateful I am for your support and your expressions of goodwill. the fact that you have taken time out of your busy schedules to bring attention to the injustice that has been done to me is incredible and very generous.
I can only hope that president Biden and all his advisors and especially the people of the DOJ are watching and finally waking up to the devastation their illegal sanctions and political blockade have perpetrated against the good people of Venezuela.
I am a lawfully appointed diplomat, as you have acknowledged. My detention is illegal and arbitrary by any reading of international law and this has been further confirmed as so by the ECOWAS regional Court of Justice on March 15. Disappointingly Cape Verde has chosen to ignore the binding ruling of the ECOWAS court as well as the fact that the court has jurisdiction to deal with the matter. The fact that Cape Verde now wishes to renege on international treaties to which it has signed should be a warning to all future investors in the country and anyone thinking that Cape Verde is a stable long-term partner.
I look forward to meeting Bishop Texeira and your other colleagues who are part of the delegation that is on its way to Cape Verde.
I am unable to see the videos that you have produced but have heard that they are just incredible and I would like to thank you once again from the absolute bottom of my heart for your bravery your words and deeds of support and hope to be able to thank you all in person in the very near future.
Thank you thank you very very much.
