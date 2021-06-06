Updates from #FreeAlexSaab Delegation currently in Cabo Verde

Posted in Actions, Africa, Prisoners

A delegation from the International #FreeAlexSaab Solidarity Committee is currently in Cabo Verde to meet Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who is imprisoned on orders from the U.S; document the conditions of his confinement; and demand his release.

Heading the humanitarian delegation is Cape Verdean religious leader Bishop Felipe Teixeira, joined by Cape Verdean politician Pericles Tavares, and human rights activists Sara Flounders of International Action Center, and Roger Harris of Task Force on the Americas.

In their first full day in Cabo Verde, the emergency human rights delegation met with Saab’s lawyer and the Venezuelan ambassador, tried to meet with the local police commander, and saw first hand the prison-house where Mr. Saab is jailed, though the heavily armed guards prevented a visit. Read the latest updates from the delegation here. Scroll down for additional media coverage, and a statement from Alex Saab to the delegation.
Bishop Felipe Teixeira (center) Pericles Tavares (right) and Sara Flounders (left) in front of police station on the island of Sal in Cabo Verde, attempting arrange a visit with Alex Saab.


Additional coverage of the Delegation:

US kidnaps Venezuelan diplomat: the case of Alex Saab (The Greyzone)

Solidarity Resolution from USW 8751, Boston School Bus Union

International humanitarian delegation to visit Cape Verde over Alex Saab detention (GhanaWeb)

#FreeAlexSaab International Delegation About to Land in Cape Verde (Orinoco Tribune)

Statement from Alex Saab to the Delegation:

My brothers and sisters I cannot tell you how touched, how moved and how eternally grateful I am for your support and your expressions of goodwill. the fact that you have taken time out of your busy schedules to bring attention to the injustice that has been done to me is incredible and very generous.

I can only hope that president Biden and all his advisors and especially the people of the DOJ are watching and finally waking up to the devastation their illegal sanctions and political blockade have perpetrated against the good people of Venezuela.

I am a lawfully appointed diplomat, as you have acknowledged. My detention is illegal and arbitrary by any reading of international law and this has been further confirmed as so by the ECOWAS regional Court of Justice on March 15. Disappointingly Cape Verde has chosen to ignore the binding ruling of the ECOWAS court as well as the fact that the court has jurisdiction to deal with the matter. The fact that Cape Verde now wishes to renege on international treaties to which it has signed should be a warning to all future investors in the country and anyone thinking that Cape Verde is a stable long-term partner.

I look forward to meeting Bishop Texeira and your other colleagues who are part of the delegation that is on its way to Cape Verde.

I am unable to see the videos that you have produced but have heard that they are just incredible and I would like to thank you once again from the absolute bottom of my heart for your bravery your words and deeds of support and hope to be able to thank you all in person in the very near future.

Thank you thank you very very much.

Alex Saab needs your support! Please sign the petition below, and follow @FreeedomAlexSaab on Twitter for the latest updates from the delegation.

Initial Signers

  • Rev. Filipe Cupertino Teixeira OFSJC, Diocese Saint Francis of Assisi CCA – United States
  • William Camacaro, Bolivarian Circle NYC. Alex Saab Defense – United States
  • Vijay Prashad, Tricontinental: Institute for Social Research* – India
  • Claudia Chaufan, York University* – Canada
  • Nino Pagliccia, Vancouver Frente Hugo Chávez – Canada
  • John Philpot, International Lawyer – Canada
  • Karen Rodman, Just Peace Advocates* – Canada
  • Ken Stone, Hamilton Coalition to Stop War – Canada
  • Alfred de Zayas, UN expert on promotion of democratic & equitable international order – Switzerland
  • Roger Harris, Task Force on the Americas – United States
  • Alicia Jrapko, International Committee for Peace, Justice and Dignity – United States
  • Luci Murphy, ONE DC Black Workers Center Chorus* – United States
  • Bahman Azad, U.S. Peace Council – United States
  • Alfred Marder, U.S. Peace Council – United States
  • Mark Burton, attorney – United States
  • Suzanne Ross, International Concerned Family and Friends of Mumia Abu-Jamal – United States
  • Nancy Price, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom, US* – United States
  • Stevan Kirschbaum, United Steelworkers Local 8751, Boston School Bus Union – United States
  • Stansfield Smith, Chicago ALBA Solidarity – United States
  • Steve Ellner, Writer – United States
  • Medea Benjamin, CODEPINK* – United States
  • Noam Chomsky – United States
  • Max Blumenthal, The Grayzone Project* – United States
  • Gerry Condon, former president, Veterans for Peace* – United States
  • Dan Kovalik, attorney and author – United States
  • Jose Pertierra, attorney – United States
  • Sara Flounders, International Action Center – United States
  • Elane Spivak-Rodriguez, Co-director, Alliance for Global Justice – United States
  • Joe Lombardo, United Natl Antiwar Coalition – UNAC* – United States
  • Prabir Purkayastha, Editor, Newsclick* – United States
  • Ben Norton, journalist – United States
  • Jesus Rodriguez-Espinoza, Orinoco Tribune – Venezuela
  • Silverio Carvajal, LIBRE* – Venezuela
  • Cruz Gómez – Venezuela
  • Gertrudis Martinez, UBCH José Gregorio Guitian – Venezuela
  • Kelly Pottella, Consejo Comunal José María Vargas – Venezuela
  • Mario Silva, La Hojilla – Venezuela
  • Giovanni Blanco, PSUV – Venezuela
  • Luigino Bracci – Venezuela
  • Pablo Emilio Victora, COSOLPA – Venezuela
  • Juan Villegas – Venezuela
  • Darwin Alejandro Suarez Porras – Venezuela
  • Ulises Rafael Gutierrez Licerio, MEP* – Venezuela
  • Tibisay Diaz – Venezuela
  • Francisco Rodríguez, Clap Las Palmad – Venezuela
  • Carmen Buitrago – Venezuela

* organization listed for identiification purposes only

