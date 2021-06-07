Wed June 9 Cabo Verde Live Update: #FreeAlexSaab

|
A delegation from the International #FreeAlexSaab Solidarity Committee is currently in Cabo Verde attempting to meet with Alex Saab, who is imprisoned on orders from the U.S; document the conditions of his confinement; and demand his release.
Register this Wednesday to hear from delegation members live from Cabo Verde:
Bishop Filipe Teixeira OFSJC, from Cabo Verde community in Boston
Sara Flounders, International Action Center
Roger Harris, Task Force on the Americas
Sign the petition now to demand Alex Saab’s freedom!
bit.ly/FreeAlexSaabVZ
Read more about the delegation here.