Wed June 9 Cabo Verde Live Update: #FreeAlexSaab

Join the International Action Center this Wednesday for a live update from Cabo Verde on the case of imprisoned Venezuelan diplomat, Alex Saab:

Wednesday, June 9
1pm ET/10am PT

A delegation from the International #FreeAlexSaab Solidarity Committee is currently in Cabo Verde attempting to meet with Alex Saab, who is imprisoned on orders from the U.S; document the conditions of his confinement; and demand his release.

Register this Wednesday to hear from delegation members live from Cabo Verde:

Bishop Filipe Teixeira OFSJC, from Cabo Verde community in Boston
Sara Flounders, International Action Center
Roger Harris, Task Force on the Americas

Sign the petition now to demand Alex Saab’s freedom!
bit.ly/FreeAlexSaabVZ

Read more about the delegation here.

