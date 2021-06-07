MEMORIAL: REMEMBERING RAMSEY CLARK 1927-2021 – Sunday, June 13

|Ramsey Clark founded the International Action Center in 1992 to oppose U.S. wars of aggression and occupation, defend liberation struggles, and defend political prisoners. In addition to supporting the wave of resistance then sweeping Latin America, IAC militants joined Ramsey Clark’s international delegations that stood in solidarity with Palestine in besieged Gaza, and defied the blockade of Cuba, the war and sanctions on Iraq, the U.S.-NATO war on Yugoslavia and the kidnapping of then President Aristide in Haiti.
We have already posted on the “Ramsey Clark Tribute” section of the International Action Center website the many messages, photos and videos we have received by email, text and twitter. It is an incredible collection!
Reading these very moving messages enables us to share the social justice struggles that he – and we – engaged with over the years. The best way to remember Ramsey’s legacy is to maintain our own commitment to make the world a better place. If you would like to submit a tribute, please send it to ramseyclarktribute@gmail.com
Ramsey Clark guided the production of hundreds of books, videos, mass meetings, internet campaigns and demonstrations that the IAC organized with him. We are determined to continue this vital work and to make available many of his books to a wider audience.
We have received many requests for copies of the books by Ramsey Clark, printed through the International Action Center. If you would like to order a copy of 1992 classic: The Fire This Time: U.S. War Crimes in the Gulf, or a collection of Ramsey Clark’s writings compiled from several IAC books challenging U.S. wars and sanctions: Truth vs. Power – order them here
In continuing solidarity,
Sara Flounders and Monica Moorehead
For the Ramsey Clark Tribute Committee