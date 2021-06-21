Free Julian Assange OAKLAND Sat. June 26 Alice Walker, Ellsberg, Chomsky, Mumia, Assange’s dad brother

Freedom for Julian Assange, San Francisco Bay Area Presents:

John and Gabriel Shipton, the father and brother of award-winning Australian journalist Julian Assange, as their nationwide tour stops in the Bay Area. They are raising awareness of the importance of protecting whistleblowers and journalists and calling on the U.S. government to drop its prosecution and finally let Julian come home.

Joining the Shiptons live are Pulitzer Prize winning novelist Alice Walker and Pentagon Papers defendant and whistleblower Daniel Ellsberg. Noam Chomsky, linguist and author, and Mamia Abu-Jamal, innocent political prisoner and journalist, will be joining via Zoom.