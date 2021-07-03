Boston: Mon. July 5 Urgent Appeal: Free Alex Saab

|Noam Chomsky, Oliver Stone, Vijay Prashad, Medea Benjamin, religious leaders, union members and thousands of others urge Cabo Verde Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva:
Don’t Bow to US Pressure!
Don’t Break International Law: Free Alex Saab!
Celebrate July 5, Independence Day for both Venezuela and Cabo Verde: Stand Shoulder to Shoulder Together against US Bullying!
The Boston School Bus Drivers, USW local 8751 unanimously declared:
Our Cabo Verdean members, like their Haitian sisters, brothers and siblings continue to follow news from their home country. All members of our union are deeply distressed by the news of the imprisonment and torture in Cabo Verde of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab. This is a moment of great urgency because Alex Saab is facing immediate extradition to the U.S.
Arresting and holding a diplomat for any reason is a violation of international law.
- Alex Saab was on a humanitarian mission to Iran at the time of his seizure to arrange emergency shipments of food, medicine, and essential supplies for Venezuela. Venezuela is facing hunger and extreme shortages based on U.S. sanctions.
- The United Nations Human Rights Committee has called on Cabo Verde to immediately release Alex Saab.
- The U.S. charged Saab with “money laundering” for his diplomatic role purchasing essential supplies for Venezuela. In March, however, after a two-year investigation, Swiss prosecutors found no evidence Saab committed any irregularities.
- The request for extradition is entirely illegal as the U.S. has no extradition treaty with Cabo Verde.
- Saab never worked in nor lived in the United States, nor was he involved in any transaction that included the U.S. Every aspect of Saab’s seizure and abusive treatment violates international law.
- Cabo Verde is a member of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). This body ordered Saab’s immediate release in March. and ruled again in June. Pressured by the U.S., Cabo Verde has yet to respond to ECOWAS. If the U.S. government can extradite Alex Saab, Washington could be emboldened to seize, charge and extradite anybody anywhere.
- Saab’s case impacts the 15 African countries already under U.S. sanctions. It resonates in U.S.-sanctioned Iran and in Venezuela, where social media campaigns and demonstrations have demanded Saab’s release.
- Alex Saab was kidnapped, held and tortured under orders from the Trump administration.
- We call on President Biden to drop the demand for Alex Saab’s extradition to the U.S. This kidnapping of a diplomat is clearly a violation of international law.
- We call on the Republic of Cabo Verde Prime Minister Ulisses Correia e Silva to release Saab immediately to Venezuela on humanitarian grounds to receive medical treatment.
SIGN INTERNATIONAL APPEAL:
bit.ly/FreeAlexSaabVZ
See:
afgj.org/free-alex-saab
bostonschoolbusunion.org/ resolution-cabo-verde- immediately-release- venezuelan-diplomat-alex-saab/
For more information:
Bishop Filipe Teixeira OFSJC Brockton, MA 617-894-5175
United SteelWorkers Local 8751 – Steve Gillis -617-733-2950
Alberto Lovera Bolivarian Circle NY – William Camacaro 718-510-5523
International Action Center – Sara Flounders 201-388-7428
Charlie Welch 617-230-9505, cwelch@tecschange.org