Webinar: Thurs., July 15 – How to Defend Palestine Against Imperialist Propaganda

|In May of this year, Palestinians called for an uprising against Israeli occupation — and thousands of workers and oppressed people around the world rose up in solidarity. This was an unprecedented push from anti-racists and anti-imperialists to defend the right of all Palestinians to defend themselves by any means necessary.
But the demolition and occupation of homes in communities like Silwan and Sheikh Jarrah continues. The Israeli occupation forces continue to bomb and besiege Gaza. Every day, white settlers commit new atrocities and humiliations against Palestinians.
And here in the U.S., spreading imperialist lies to further the Zionist occupation of Palestine is a multi-million dollar industry.
Workers World Party members speak to Palestinian youth organizers this Thursday, July 15th at 8PM about their firsthand experience as targets of the imperialist propaganda machine, and debunk the racist myths that are concocted to delegitimize the Palestinian liberation struggle.
Dedicated to the memory of Suha Ghassan Jarrar.
Join Workers World Party this Thursday, July 15th at 8PM Eastern 5PM Pacific for a roundtable discussion on countering imperialist propaganda.