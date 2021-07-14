Demand Congressional investigation of LUMA Energy/ Reclamo de una investigación congresional de LUMA Energy

The fight against Luma’s contract continues. We are living the ravages of a poor service and thousands of Puerto Ricans without electricity in a daily basis because Luma does not have enough personnel with the necessary experience. In addition, the policies of continuing to depend on fossil fuels are part of the business policy of Luma and its parent companies Quanta Services and ATCO. We have prepared a letter to the U.S. Congress requesting an investigation about the allocation of billions of federal funds to this company.

For this reason we ask all organizations, institutions and people who can, endorse the attached letter.

Link to the form and letter:

https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSc6f5KqXRziQyINNJpby8a5 JFRHw7IdTvz0U3sMRkwBgxUqHQ/ viewform