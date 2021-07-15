PARDON DANIEL HALE: Drone Warfare Truth -Teller

Daniel Hale served in the Air Force as an intelligence analyst. His task was to identify targets for the US drone assassination program. Troubled by what he did and saw, after leaving the Air Force in 2013, Hale provided documents about the drone program to the media. In 2019, four years after the documents were published, the Trump administration had him arrested and charged under the 1917 Espionage Act. He is being held in prison in Alexandria, VA, and will be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison on July 27th.

“Some people call me a whistleblower or a patriot, but I was simply concerned with speaking the truth.” — Daniel Hale

To learn more about Daniel Hale’s case and how you can support him, go to www.standwithdanielhale.org. To learn more about drones, turn this leaflet over.

Sponsors – BanKillerDrones.org, Black Alliance for Peace, CODEPINK, World Beyond War, BackboneCampaign.org, World Can’t Wait, Veterans for Peace (National), International Action Center, WHISPeR/ExposeFacts, Veterans for Peace Chapter 34 (New York City), United Against War and Militarism, War Criminals Watch, Peace Action New York State, NY Vigil for Peace in Yemen.

Demand A Ban of Killer Drones!

The installation sculpture “Untitled (Drone)” by Sam Durant on the High Line is an urgent reminder of the rapid rise of weaponized drone and drone atrocities and drone surveillance perpetrated by the US and other nations.

As an analyst for the drone assassination program, Daniel Hale was aware drones are not a “precision” weapon, but that many civilians were being killed and the US public had no information about what was going on. One project to which he was assigned, in northeast Afghanistan, killed 200 people, of whom 90 percent were civilians. Incomplete reports about U.S. drone attacks in Afghanistan, Pakistan, Somalia and Yemen alone found 16,901 people killed and 3,922 wounded. The use of drones is spreading. Drone attacks, which can accurately be termed atrocities, have been carried out by at least 12 nations, primarily by the USA, but also by other governments, including France, Israel, Turkey, and the UK.

To learn more about drones and their dangers, go to BanKillerDrones.org. We are an international grassroots campaign to achieve a global treaty banning weaponized drones and military and police drone surveillance. Thanks.

Press Conference at the High Line Calling for Freedom for Drone War Truth-Teller Daniel Hale

WHAT: Press conference to support former Air Force intelligence analyst Daniel E. Hale, who faces 10 years in prison on July 27 after releasing government documents revealing atrocities of the U.S. drone program and details of its inner workings, such as the creation of “kill” lists

WHO: New York peace activists and their guests; organized by BanKillerDrones.org

WHEN: Saturday, July 17, 2021, 10:00-10:30 am

WHERE: The High Line Spur, Intersection of Tenth Avenue and West 30th Street, NYC: enter at the northwest or southeast stairways at Tenth Avenue & West 30th and go to the base of the new Sam Durant installation, “Untitled (drone)”

SUMMARY:

On Tuesday, July 27th, former Air Force intelligence analyst and truth-teller Daniel Hale is scheduled to be sentenced in federal court, possibly up to 10 years in prison, after pleading guilty to one count of violating the 1917 Espionage Act. He is accused of providing government documents to The Intercept and of anonymously writing a chapter for the 2016 book, The

Assassination Complex: Inside the Government’s Secret Drone Warfare Program.

For more background, see: Stand with Daniel Hale and Hedges: Bless the Traitors.

“Joe Biden apparently wants to see Daniel Hale buried in prison to set an example for potential whistleblowers because the documents that Daniel so courageously released reveal the atrocities, illegality and moral impossibility of drone warfare and drone surveillance,” said Nick Mottern, co-coordinator of BanKillerDrones.org. “We’re demanding that President Biden pardon Daniel Hale.”

“This outrageous explosion of watchlisting – of monitoring people and racking and stacking them on lists, assigning them numbers, assigning them ‘baseball cards,’ assigning them death sentences without notice, on a worldwide battlefield – it was, from the very first instance, wrong” – anonymous source who gave the documents to The Intercept

Confirmed speakers for July 17th include: Susan Schnall, member of the National Board of

Veterans For Peace (VFP) and President of the New York City VFP Chapter 34; Sally Jones,

President of the Peace Action Fund of New York State; Sara Flounders, co-Director, International Action Center; Margaret Kimberley, Black Alliance for Peace; and Debra Sweet, Director, World Can’t Wait. The “Raging Grannies” will sing at 9:45 a.m.

The event will include many visual elements, including large banners and black-robed, deathmasked figures carrying rag dolls symbolizing children killed by drones.

