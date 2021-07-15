Venceremos Brigade defends Cuban Revolution

This slightly edited statement was issued July 12, 2021.

The Venceremos Brigade is in solidarity with Cuba and the Cuban people who are enduring the coronavirus pandemic on top of the U.S. Blockade. The United States and its blockade literally do not allow Cuba to trade with other countries to receive basic resources like food, medical supplies and equipment. Because of the blockade, Cubans are experiencing devastating shortages of their basic necessities during a period of skyrocketing coronavirus cases.

The Biden administration is instigating a soft-coup in Cuba fueled by their continuation of Trump-era, anti-Cuba policies on one hand and on the other hand, releasing “neutral” statements denying responsibility for the current shortages and blackouts. In 2020 alone, Biden dispersed $250 million to fund “subversion” in Cuba.

We are and we continue to be steadfast in our work to back the Cuban Revolution and their ongoing struggle for dignity and liberation in the face of U.S. repression.

Click on Resources:

Call to Action:

Syringes for Cuba Campaign

Caravans for Cuba — Call to End the Blockade:

We get together to call for the end of the blockade on the last Sunday of every month. Connect with folks in your local committee to get involved or plan your own!

Build with us!

Join your local committee! Organize with us nationally! Reach out to vbrigade@tutanota.com; linktr.ee/vb4cuba.

Venceremos!