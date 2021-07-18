As the US intensifies sanctions against Nicaragua, 191 organizations say STOP INTERFERING!

***

As elections approach in Nicaragua, we call on the United States to stop interfering.

“How would it be if the United States were viewed by the rest of the world as interfering with the elections directly of other countries and everybody knew it? What would it be like if we engaged in activities that they engaged in? It diminishes the standing of a country.” President Biden, June 2021

Thirty-five years ago, on June 27, 1986, the International Court of Justice in the Hague ruled that the United States had violated international law by supporting the contras and mining Nicaragua’s harbors- in breach of our country’s international obligations “to not use force against another state, not to intervene in its affairs and not to violate its sovereignty.” The decision included the need to pay reparations, calculated at over $US 17 billion. The US refused to comply. Over 30,000 Nicaraguans died as a result of the war and their economy was totally destroyed by the time the war ended.

The US went on to interfere in the 1990 election, pouring in millions of dollars to create a candidate of choice and to threaten the people of Nicaragua with more war if they did not vote according to US dictates.

Following the Sandinistas’ return to power via elections in 2007, the US resumed efforts to undermine the Sandinista government, openly channeling over $200 million dollars through Nicaraguan non-profits and dozens of newly-created media outlets for regime change efforts. This culminated in a failed coup attempt that killed over 200 people in 2018.

In July 2020, a USAID document leaked from the US Embassy in Managua outlined an orchestrated plan, RAIN or Responsive Assistance in Nicaragua, financed by the United States to launch a government transition in Nicaragua over the next two years.

Right now, the Renacer Act is moving quickly through the US Congress with the explicit intent to interfere in Nicaragua elections, as stated in the title: Reinforcing Nicaragua’s Adherence to Conditions for Electoral Reform Act of 2021. The Renacer Act ramps up economic sanctions. It threatens Nicaraguan voters to vote for an opposition candidate if they do not want to suffer serious privation over coming years.

Our friends, family members, organizational partners, and communities in Nicaragua want the US to stop interfering. They tell us that the government cares about the poor, citing good governance from which they benefit directly: safety, food security, agroecology, access to health care and education, commitment to gender equity, disaster prevention and mitigation, energy diversification, best infrastructure and roads in the region, and programs to expand access to housing, water and electricity. Poverty and extreme poverty have been reduced by almost 50% from 2007 to 2017. Nicaraguans ARE NOT fleeing to the US border by the thousands, unlike their neighbors of the “northern triangle”.

US regime change operations in Latin America have a long, sordid history and continue to do enormous harm in the many places where they are active today. US sanctions in support of regime change are devastating to the most vulnerable people, and they are illegal.

As elections approach in Nicaragua, the US is directly interfering and, everybody knows it. We call on the US to stop interfering; it diminishes the standing of our country, and the US globally.

Sincerely,

1199 SEIU

8th Day Church

A Legacy of Equality Leadership and Organizing (LELO)

ÁBACOenRed, Estelí, Nicaragua

ADDICTED To WAR

African Youth Coalition against Hunger Malnutrition HIV/AIDS

All-African People’s Revolutionary Party (GC)

Allende Program in Social Medicine

Alliance for Global Justice

Alpiandes asociacion cultural de chileno italianos en Milan

Asociación Cipaltonal

Associazione Italia-Nicaragua

Associazione Nazionale di Amicizia Italia Cuba

AUSTRALIA SOLIDARITY WITH LATIN AMERICA

Axis of Logic

Baltimore Nonviolence center

Big Apple Coffee Party

Black Alliance for Peace

Bolivarian Circle Alberto Lovera NYC

Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament

Canadian Campaign of Venezuelans and Friends Against “Sanctions’

Casa Baltimore Limay

CCDS

CCDS Peace and Solidarity Committee

Center for Global Justice

Chicago ALBA Solidarity

Chicago Anti-War Coalition (CAWC)

Choose Life Abort War Podcast For Peace

CINDY SHEEHAN’S SOAPBOX

CIVG Centro di Iniziative per la Verità e la Giustizia

Claudia Jones School for Political Education

CLS

coasap

Code Pink

CODEPINK San Pedro

Colombia Support Network

Common Sense ink.org

Communist Party of Ireland

Coop-Anti-War-Café Berlin

Coordinamiento Italia-Nicaragua

Corvallis (OR) Latin America Solidarity Committee

Cuba Solidarity Campaign

Cuba Solidarity Forum Ireland

Democratic World Federalists

Denver Peace Council

DSA International Committee

Dutchess Peace

Echoes of Silence

Emar Studio for Public Architecture

Embassy Protection Collective

Environmental Network for Central America (ENCA)

Environmentalists Against War

EPC

FAKB

Fernwood Publishing

Fire This Time Movement for Social Justice Canada

First Presbyterian Church

FMLN

Freedom Road Socialist Organization

Frente Hugo Chavez para la Defensa de los Pueblos-Vancouver

Friends of Latin America

Friends of the ATC

Friendship Office of the Americas

FSLN

Genesee Valley Citizens for Peace

Global Network Against Weapons & Nuclear Power in Space

Good Shepherd Collective

Greater New Haven Peace Council, CT

Green Party Action Committee

Green Party Peace Action Committee

Green Party USA

Hands Off Latin America – Saskatoon

Hilo Fish Company

Housing Now, Ashland, Oregon

Inter Religious Task Force on Central America, IRTF

Interfaith Peace Network of Western New York

International Action Center

International Committee, Green Party US

Irish Chapter, the Network in Defence of Humanity

Italia-Nicaragua

JB Foundation

Jubilee House Community

Kentucky Interfaith Taskforce on Latin America and the Caribbean

Kingston RI Peace and Justice

Kommunistiska partiet

Latin America Solidarity Committee—Milwaukee

Latin American Solidarity Committee with Western NY Peace Center

Manhattan Local of the Green Party

Maui Peace Action

Miembro de la plataforma de solidaridad con Nicaragua, ámbitos religioso

Milwaukee Fair Trade Coalition

Mission and Justice Commission, St. John’s Presbyterian Church, Berkeley

MLK Coalition of Greater Los Angeles

MN AntiWar committee

Mobilization Against War and Occupation (MAWO) – Canada

Movimiento de Liberación Nacional (MLN)-México

Mt. Diablo Peace & Justice Center

NEU

New Creation Community Presbyterian Church

New York City Veterans For Peace

NH Veterans for Peace

Nicaragua Center for Community Action

Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign Action Group, UK

Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign, UK

Nicaragua Solidarity Ireland

Nicaraguan Cultural Alliance

NIN

Nuevo País

Organization for the Victory of the People

Orinoco Tribune

Pacific Northwest Solidarity with Latin America and the Caribbean

Parallax Perspectives

Party of Communists USA

Peace Action Manhattan

Peace Action New York State

Peace Action of Wisconsin

Peace Coalition of Southern Illinois

Peace House, Ashland Oregon

People’s Defense Initiative

Popular Resistance

Portland Central America Solidarity Committee (PCASC)

Presbyterian Peace Fellowship

Progressive Peace Coalition

Protect Our Activists

Racine Central America Solidarity Coalition

Racine Coalition for Peace & Justice

Revolutionary Theory and Action Collective–Journal

Rights Action (US & Canada)

Rochester Committee on Latin America, ROCLA

RWW

Saddleback College

Sanber Tecnica

SanctionsKill.org Campaign

School of Americas Watch Austin

SGI-USA

Shoreline Study Center

Solidarity Committee of the Americas

Solidarity Committee of the Capital District

Solidarity- Bay Area

South County, Rhode Island Fellowship for Peace and Justice

South West London Branch CPB

St. Gabriel Peace and Justice

St. John’s Presbyterian Church of Berkeley

St. Louis Inter-Faith Committee on Latin America

Sunrise Movement DC

Sustainable Agriculture of Louisville (SAL)

Sustainable Orphanages for Haitian Youth

Svensk-kubanska föreningen

Syracuse Peace Council

Task Force on the Americas

The Great Socorro Womens March

The Latin America & Caribbean Working Group of Massachusetts Peace Action

The Latin America Solidarity Coalition of Western Massachusetts

The People’s Forum

The Workers’ Party of Ireland

Topanga Peace Alliance

Tortilla Con Sal

Total Home Maintenance

UMC

Unite

Unite North Metro Denver

United National Anti-War Coalition, UNAC

United States Peace Council

US Women and Cuba Collaboration

UTLA

Venezuela Ireland Network

Venezuela Peace and Solidarity Committee of Vancouver

Veterans For Peace

Veterans For Peace – NYC Chapter 34

Veterans for Peace Baltimore Phil Berrigan Memorial Chapter

Veterans For Peace Chapter 69 (San Francisco)

Veterans For Peace Seattle

Veterans For Peace Tucson, Chapter 13

Veterans For Peace, Chapter 136

Veterans for Peace, Inc., Neil Bischoff chapter 66

Veterans for Peace, Linus Pauling Chapter 132

Veterans For Peace, The Aloha Chapter 113 Hawai’i

Veterans For Peace,Chapter 63

VFP Chapter 10 Albany ,NY

Victor Jara Siempre Canta

Western New York Peace Center

White Rabbit Grove RDNA

Witness for Peace Southeast

Women Against Military Madness

Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom Tucson AZ

Workers World Party

Workers World Portland

World Can’t Wait

WORPHC

Ymgyrch Cefnogi Nicaragua/Wales Nicaragua Solidarity Campaign

Yoga For Peace, Justice, Harmony With the Planet

Your group or organization can still sign on to this solidarity letter against US intervention in Nicaragua! Click here!

Not a group? Individuals can now sign on to the letter. Click here to add your name!

Please share the letter widely with your organizations, with news outlets and members of Congress.