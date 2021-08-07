Join the international campaign to #FreeAlexSaab and take action!

 Join the international campaign to #FreeAlexSaab and take action!

The Cabo Verde Constitutional Court is expected to rule on August 13 on an appeal to reject the extradition.

Cabo Verde Court to Rule on Extradition of Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab to the US
August, 7th, 2021

The Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab has been imprisoned in Cabo Verde since June 12, 2020, for trying to buy humanitarian supplies in legal international trade but in violation of illegal US sanctions. He is facing extradition to the US. The case raises dangerous precedents in terms of extraterritorial judicial abuse by the US in enforcing its unilateral coercive measures on Venezuela and 38 other countries, comprising a third of humanity.

The government of Cabo Verde, operating under US orders, has ignored previous legal findings to release the diplomat from the regional Economic Community of West Africa regional court and from the United Nations Human Rights Committee. In addition, the INTERPOL Red Alert, which was the basis of his arrest, has been proven to be issued after he was arrested, in the name of someone else, and was subsequently canceled. Even if the Red Alert had been executed correctly, Mr. Saab would have been exempt due to his diplomatic immunity.

The Cabo Verde Constitutional Court is expected to rule on August 13 on an appeal to reject the extradition. This comes after the Cabo Verde Supreme Court had denied Mr. Saab’s appeal last March.

If this final appeal in Cabo Verde courts fails, his legal team will continue the fight in the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Florida to quash the indictment based on the defendant’s diplomatic status. As a special envoy of the Venezuelan government, Mr. Saab enjoys absolute diplomatic immunity based on the Vienna Convention and affirmed by US law.
PLEASE HELP TO PREVENT THE EXTRADITION AND DEMAND ALEX SAAB’S FREEDOM:
–Three ways to join the international committee–
1. Register for the webinar hosted Massachusetts Peace Action

Free Venezuelan Diplomat Alex Saab

Tuesday, August 10, 4 pm PDT / 7 pm EDT

Webinar Registration!
2. Are you in NY or MA? Events in support of Mr. Saab are planned at Pastor Luis Barrios Church and Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church of the Americas.
This coming Sunday at 12 noon, Pastor Luis Barrios will be celebrating a religious political service for the freedom of our brother and friend Alex Saab, who is unjustly detained by the Cape Verdean authorities in Africa. The only crime committed by Alex Saab was to buy food and medicine (in the middle of a pandemic) and to evade the illegal sanctions that the United States has imposed on the Venezuelan people. These sanctions prevent the Venezuelan government from being able to buy medicines, food, medical equipment, and basic necessities in the international market.

Join us this coming Sunday to learn more about Alex Saab’s case and demand his immediate release. August 8, 2021 at 12 noon at Holyrood Episcopal Church a Protestant Episcopal Church located at 715 West 179th Street in the Washington Heights neighborhood in upper Manhattan, New York City.

Solidarity Prayer Service for the freedom of Venezuelan Embassador Alex Saab led by Bishop Philippe Teixeira OFSJC
Saint Martin De Porres Catholic Church of the Americas
156 Grove Street
Brockton, MA 02302
Sunday Mass at 11:00 am

 
3. Take action in your city! Banner drop, light projection, group photo or video saying “Free Alex Saab!”
In all your postings, please tag the follow or send via whatsapp to 718 510 5523.

@Alliance4GlobalJustice on Facebook; and @FreedomAlexSaab and @All4GlobalJust on Twitter

Sign the Online Appeal!
