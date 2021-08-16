THIS THURSDAY! Confronting Anti-China “Lab Leak” Conspiracy Theories

|Rather than change course from the disastrous policies of former President Donald J. Trump, the Biden administration has doubled down on the deadliest failures of the U.S. COVID response. The U.S. capitalist state is refusing to put modest safety protocols and lockdown procedures in place despite the skyrocketing infection rate of the even more deadly and contagious Delta variant.
Meanwhile, President Biden and other U.S. lawmakers are hell bent on blaming the COVID catastrophe on China. The U.S. deliberately sabotaged a collective effort to learn more about the origins of the novel coronavirus by calling for the World Health Organization to focus solely on the laboratory in Wuhan, China.
China has asked, why not also look at Fort Dietrich and 200 other U.S. labs? Why not investigate the earlier outbreaks before Wuhan in Italy, Spain, and France? Why is the U.S. choosing competition and protecting patents over global cooperation? What is billionaire Bill Gates’ role in all of this?
Join revolutionaries in the U.S. and China for this necessary pushback on “lab leak theory” and the Cold War being waged against China and the entire global working class.
with Sara Flounders and Siu Hin Lee, co-editors of “Capitalism on a Ventilator: the Impact of COVID-19 in China & the U.S.”
Get your copy here!
Available soon in Chinese!
