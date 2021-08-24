Special Broadcast: Afghanistan Wed 8/25 @ 8PM ET 5PM PT

|Join Workers World Party members for a timely discussion on the collapse of the U.S. puppet regime in Afghanistan, why the U.S. military was forced to retreat, and why the global working class must be vigilant in combating the continued imperialist aggression against the people of the region.
WITH A STATEMENT FROM WORLD RENOWNED POLITICAL PRISONER MUMIA ABU-JAMAL
“No working person, no oppressed people in the United States, no person sympathetic with colonized people or with women should be fooled into thinking that this ruling-class debate has any relation with guaranteeing the rights or livelihood of any Afghans, including women.”
—John Catalinotto, author of “Turn the Guns Around”
“The U.S. war in Afghanistan was never a war for democracy or for the liberation of women. Hidden behind empty rhetoric was a war that generated fabulous, un-scrutinized profits for military, oil and contracting corporations. Corruption at every level was an essential ingredient of the war.
“The epic failure of U.S. imperialism in Afghanistan raises the immediate question of what this means for U.S. global corporate power. Especially, what will this howling defeat mean for the entire vast region where U.S. wars have created a vast wreckage?”
—Sara Flounders, author of “War Without Victory”