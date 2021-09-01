Sun. Sept 12: US Sanctions Starve Africa & Latin America – Webinar

Webinar

North American Solidarity Activists Speak Out

US SANCTIONS

AFRICA AND LATIN AMERICA
Instead of reversing Trump’s unilateral coercive measures, Biden has extended the sanctions, which are illegal under international law.

The webinar will also announce the launch of a major report:

The Impact and Consequences
of the US Sanctions

(click here for a preview of the report)

Sunday, September 12
4 pm PT / 7 pm ET

Register Here
Sanctions are a form of war.

They are directed against the people from countries that will not follow the dictates of the US.

The goal is to make the lives of the people in these countries intolerable so they will oppose their governments and support the US regime-change agendas in their countries.

In their most severe form, as is being imposed on Cuba, Venezuela, and other countries, sanctions deny these countries food, medicine, and trade and cause great suffering for the people of the sanctioned countries.

Join the Facebook Event Here

Speakers include:

Margaret Flowers on sanctions in Latin America

Omowale Clay on sanctions in Africa

 

Asantewaa Nkrumah-Ture on sanctions as a tool of imperialism

Sara Flounders on solidarity with sanctioned countries

 

 

