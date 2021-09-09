Why Meng Wanzhou should be released NOW! ZOOM EVENT



Whomever forms the next Government of Canada will have to deal with Justin Trudeau’s gigantic mistake of arresting Meng Wanzhou, CFO of Huawei Technologies, at the behest of former US President Donald Trump.

Hear expert panelists explain the many reasons why Meng should (and can legally be) released now in order to restore friendly relations with China and to set a new and independent course in foreign policy for Canada.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 7 pm EDT

free admission

Panelists (so far):



John Philpot, international criminal lawyer, Montreal;

Stephen Gowans, Ottawa-based author of three books: “Washington’s Long War on Syria”; “Patriots, Traitors and Empires: The Story of Korea’s Fight for Freedom”; and “Israel, a Beachhead in the Middle East.” He blogs at What’s Left

Zoom registration link to be announced

at http://hamiltoncoalitiontostopthewar.ca/panel-event-info/

The event will also be livestreamed on Facebook. Please go to the Facebook page of the Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War to watch. Q&A to follow (Questions can only be posed on Zoom.)

This event organized by the Cross-Canada Campaign to FREE MENG WANZHOU is endorsed by:

The Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War

International Action Center

Official media sponsor:

The Canada Files