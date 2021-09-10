Sun. Sept 12: US Sanctions Starve Africa & Latin America – Webinar

|Sanctions are a form of war.
They are directed against the people from countries that will not follow the dictates of the US.
The goal is to make the lives of the people in these countries intolerable so they will oppose their governments and support the US regime-change agendas in their countries.
In their most severe form, as is being imposed on Cuba, Venezuela, and other countries, sanctions deny these countries food, medicine, and trade and cause great suffering for the people of the sanctioned countries.