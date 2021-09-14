THIS THURSDAY: Hurricane Maria, Four Years Later-Webinar

|Four years after Hurricane Maria, Workers World Party and allies reflect on the ongoing struggle for Puerto Rican liberation.
The U.S.-imposed Fiscal Control Board continues to try to impose all possible neoliberal policies of privatization on the people and island of Puerto Rico. The people have continued to fight back, most recently against LUMA Energy, the private contractor that took over operation of Puerto Rico’s electrical grid June 1.
Meanwhile the people of Culebra and Vieques Islands have taken to the streets to protest the malfunctioning maritime transportation system. Their outcry for justice echoes with the chants: “We want transportation with dignity and efficiency,” “The waterway is our road — it is not luxury” and “We denounce inhumanity and unite our hands.”
True liberation for Puerto Ricans cannot come so long as it is under the imperialist, white supremacist boot of the United States.
with Lorraine Liriano, Workers Assembly Against Racism
and Vermin Morales, Philly Boricuas