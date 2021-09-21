Wed @ 2pm, NYC: Demand the Freedom of Alex Saab!

|*Abajo en español*
The Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab has been imprisoned in Cabo Verde since June 12, 2020, for trying to buy humanitarian supplies in legal international trade but in violation of illegal US sanctions. Alex Saab is facing extradition to the US.
This case raises dangerous precedents in terms of extraterritorial judicial abuse by the US in enforcing its unilateral coercive measures on Venezuela and 38 other countries, comprising a third of humanity.
The government of Cabo Verde, operating under US orders, has ignored previous legal findings to release the diplomat – from the regional Economic Community of West Africa regional court and from the United Nations Human Rights Committee.
In addition, the INTERPOL Red Alert, which was the basis of his arrest, has been proven to be issued after he was arrested, in the name of someone else, and was subsequently canceled. Even if the Red Alert had been executed correctly, Mr. Saab would have been exempt due to his diplomatic immunity.
Please join us this Wednesday, September 22, @ 2 PM in front of the Cape Verde diplomatic mission at the United Nations (27 East 69th St, NY, NY)