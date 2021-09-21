Wed @ 2pm, NYC: Demand the Freedom of Alex Saab!

Please join us on Wednesday, Sept 22 at 2pm for this important event to free Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, who the US is trying to extradite

*Bring signs and people*
Cape Verde Diplomatic Mission at the UN
27 E. 69th st., New York, NY

 

*Abajo en español*

The Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab has been imprisoned in Cabo Verde since June 12, 2020, for trying to buy humanitarian supplies in legal international trade but in violation of illegal US sanctions. Alex Saab is facing extradition to the US.

This case raises dangerous precedents in terms of extraterritorial judicial abuse by the US in enforcing its unilateral coercive measures on Venezuela and 38 other countries, comprising a third of humanity.

The government of Cabo Verde, operating under US orders, has ignored previous legal findings to release the diplomat – from the regional Economic Community of West Africa regional court and from the United Nations Human Rights Committee.

In addition, the INTERPOL Red Alert, which was the basis of his arrest, has been proven to be issued after he was arrested, in the name of someone else, and was subsequently canceled. Even if the Red Alert had been executed correctly, Mr. Saab would have been exempt due to his diplomatic immunity.

Please join us this  Wednesday, September 22, @ 2 PM in front of the Cape Verde diplomatic mission at the United Nations (27 East 69th St, NY, NY)
El diplomático venezolano Alex Saab se encuentra preso en Cabo Verde desde el 12 de junio de 2020, por intentar comprar suministros humanitarios en el comercio internacional legal pero en violación de las sanciones ilegales de Estados Unidos. Se enfrenta a la extradición a Estados Unidos. El caso plantea peligrosos precedentes en términos de abuso judicial extraterritorial por parte de Estados Unidos al hacer cumplir sus medidas coercitivas unilaterales sobre Venezuela y otros 38 países, que comprenden un tercio de la humanidad.

El gobierno de Cabo Verde, que opera bajo las órdenes de Estados Unidos, ha ignorado las conclusiones legales anteriores para liberar al diplomático del tribunal regional de la Comunidad Económica de África Occidental y del Comité de Derechos Humanos de las Naciones Unidas. Además, se ha demostrado que la Alerta Roja de INTERPOL, que fue la base de su arresto, se emitió después de su arresto, en nombre de otra persona, y posteriormente fue cancelada. Incluso si la Alerta Roja se hubiera ejecutado correctamente, el Sr. Saab habría estado exento debido a su inmunidad diplomática.

Únase a nosotros el próximo miércoles 22 de septiembre a las 2 PM frente a la misión diplomática de Cabo Verde en las Naciones Unidas. 27 East 69th st, Nueva York. Nueva York.
