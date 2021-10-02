New report shows deadly impact and global condemnation of U.S. sanctions

Sanctions Kill issued the following news release Sept. 24.

A coalition of North American human rights organizations has released a report on the impact and consequences of U.S. sanctions. The report is based on wide-ranging research and interviews with residents of countries which are suffering under U.S. sanctions.

The report reveals a reality which Western media rarely or never reports.

One finding is that U.S. sanctions hurt the poor, have resulted in thousands of deaths, and “humanitarian exemptions” do not work. Another finding is that more than 70% of the world’s nations officially condemn U.S. sanctions as violating international law and the U.N. Charter.

A free PDF copy of the report can be downloaded from sanctionskill.org/impact/.

The SanctionsKill Report is being distributed to all members of the U.S. Congress and to the representatives of all members of the United Nations.

We encourage social justice, human rights and legal organizations to study and take up this issue. The 35-page report, with its extensive references, is appropriate for college courses.