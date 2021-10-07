DEFEND NICARAGUA: Urgent Press Conference Friday 10/8 Live from Managua

Nicaragua is one month from the November 7th elections. The U.S. is ramping up its campaign to delegitimize these elections and the accomplishments of the Sandinista government.

A U.S. delegation, on the ground in Nicaragua, has met with health care, education and cultural workers, economists, public defenders and disaster response teams. They will share a sharply different view of the reality and the importance of defending Nicaragua from U.S. destabilization.

Join the LIVE press conference in Managua at 3PM Eastern / 12PM Pacific / 1PM CST
