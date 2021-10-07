DEFEND NICARAGUA! Watch Urgent Press Conference from Managua

|Nicaragua is one month from the November 7th elections. The U.S. is ramping up its campaign to delegitimize these elections and the accomplishments of the Sandinista government.
A U.S. delegation, on the ground in Nicaragua, has met with health care, education and cultural workers, economists, public defenders and disaster response teams. They will share a sharply different view of the reality and the importance of defending Nicaragua from U.S. destabilization.
Watch the 10/7/21 press conference in Managua on YouTube