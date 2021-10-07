DEFEND NICARAGUA! Watch Urgent Press Conference from Managua

Nicaragua is one month from the November 7th elections. The U.S. is ramping up its campaign to delegitimize these elections and the accomplishments of the Sandinista government.

A U.S. delegation, on the ground in Nicaragua, has met with health care, education and cultural workers, economists, public defenders and disaster response teams. They will share a sharply different view of the reality and the importance of defending Nicaragua from U.S. destabilization.

