Letter from Alex Saab – fighting Extradition to the U.S. – Sign to save the life of Alex Saab

Sign for immediate release of Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab

Iran, Russia support political prisoner Alex Saab

Iran labels Alex Saab a prisoner of war, stating: “Mr. Alex Saab, with a diplomatic passport and as an envoy of the Venezuelan government to provide medical and food items to the people of Venezuela, had the mission of preventing the United States government from enforcing its national and extraterritorial laws only for political purposes.”

The Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement on the case of Alex Saab: “This practice of seizing citizens of other countries, including the Russian Federation, in third countries on fabricated charges by U.S. law enforcement agencies, has become the infamous ‘business card’ of the United States. Now Washington seems to have decided to go to a new level, setting a harmful precedent for the extradition of an authorized person with diplomatic status. . . .”