10/20 Wed 3 PM NYC Rally in Support of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui

|
The case of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui represents one of the greatest miscarriages of justice in the history of the United States. Dr. Siddiqui is a wrongfully incarcerated mother who languishes behind bars unjustly in the United States (at FMC Carswell in Fort Worth, TX). She is known as the “Daughter of the Nation” in Pakistan.
On July 30th, 2021, Dr. Siddiqui was brutally attacked by a fellow inmate with a hot pot of liquid and subsequently placed in solitary confinement. We only found out about the attack when her attorney, Marwa Elbially, visited her in jail and witnessed the burns and bruising on her face. She told her lawyer, “The fact that I’m not blind is a miracle from Allah.” She also reportedly expressed a desire for public support. (This was not the first time Aafia Siddiqui has been attacked.)
The Aafia Foundation has partnered with local and national organizations to spearhead mobilizations in five cities to mark her 18th year of unjust imprisonment. The purpose of these mobilizations is to accomplish the following:
• To raise awareness regarding the terrible miscarriage of justice done to this political prisoner; and to make people fully aware of her innocence and plight.
• To protest the recent attack on Dr. Siddiqui at FMC Carswell; and to demonstrate concern and solidarity with Dr. Siddiqui, especially given the
nature of the recent assault.
• To demand accountability for the failure of the prison facility to protect Dr. Siddiqui, and to inform her lawyer promptly about the assault.
• To demand the repatriation of Dr. Siddiqui back to her home country, Pakistan.
• To demand humane treatment of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui until repatriation occurs.
• To fulfill our moral and communal responsibility to stand against injustice and be the voice for the voiceless!
• To send a message to the powers that be, Dr. Aafia Siddiqui has NOT been forgotten!
For more information regarding the Five City Mobilization, please contact us at info@aafia.org
