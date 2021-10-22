Monday, Oct. 25: Support the New York Amazon Union Fight: Union Filing

|As workers from California to Maryland to Korea rise up against the bosses, New York Amazon workers are telling the richest man in the world: enough is enough!
Staten Island has become Round Two in the all-important campaign to bring union rights to Amazon workers. This Monday, join Amazon worker leader Chris Smalls and the fighting members of the Amazon Labor Union who will be filing for union representation at the Brooklyn National Labor Relations Board this Monday at 2 PM at 16 Court Street.
The workers at JFK8 are confronting body-punishing conditions and racist and sexist disrespect, and ALU leaders have collected union card signatures for months. Now they’re ready to file for a vote.
These brave workers are up against trillion-dollar company Amazon, which spent millions to bust the Alabama union drive. Of course the Amazon bosses are at it again in Staten Island, hiring one of the same union-busting firms it used in Alabama, The Burke Group, to harass, follow and bully the workers of this majority-African American and Latinx workforce.
It was Amazon’s constant illegal union-busting tactics that deprived workers in Alabama from being able to vote for a union; this is the NLRB’s official findings. This time around, we — the ALU workers and all of us — won’t let them get away with that! Join them and their working-class, anti-racist allies this Monday!