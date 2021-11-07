Protesters demand: “Protect safe, legal abortion!”

By Kathy Durkin

Demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court Nov. 1 demanded an end to the near-total ban on abortions in Texas. Inside, arguments were made in two separate lawsuits challenging S.B. 8, the brutal Texas law — one brought by Whole Woman’s Health, a reproductive health care provider in Texas, the other by the U.S. Department of Justice.

All progressive forces should join the protests outside SCOTUS called for Dec. 1. This is a crucial action. Between now and then and beyond, local actions should be organized. It is time to mobilize! March! Rally! Resist! Boycott! Sit-in!