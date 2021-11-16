Sun Nov 21: Korea’s Struggle for Independence, Peace and Reunification – Webinar

International Action Center supports this Webinar on Sunday November 21: Korea’s Struggle for Independence, Peace and Reunification

Sunday November 21st

4 pm Britain | 11 am US Eastern |
8 am US Pacific |
5 pm Central Europe

On Sunday, November 21, 2021 (4 pm Britain, 11 am US Eastern, 8 am US Pacific, 5 pm Central Europe), International Action Center is proud to be a co-sponsor of this important webinar organized by the International Manifesto Group.

North Korea seems only to hit Western headlines when it conducts weapons tests and that was so again this fall. As usual, media reports were stripped of context and North Korea presented as a threat to peace.

This webinar takes a timely look beneath and behind western stereotypes of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea – as totalitarian, autocratic, economically bankrupt, led by a dynasty and a cult, and a nuclear bad-boy – to probe the realities, old and new, by addressing key questions including the ongoing Korean War; the nature and motivations of the Workers’ Party of Korea governments; the reasons for its nuclear arsenal; the need to end sanctions; the history and present of the US nuclear threat in East Asia; and the path to national reunification, to which the Korean people, whether in the north, south or diaspora, remain committed.
Speakers:

Dr Kiyul Chung (Visiting Professor, Tsinghua University)
KJ Noh (Peace activist and expert on the geopolitics of Asia)
Xiangyu (Political commentator and Chinese hip-hop artist)
Sara Flounders (United National Antiwar Coalition, activist and Workers World author)
Derek R Ford (Assistant professor, DePauw University)
Dr Hugh Goodacre (Teaching Fellow, University College London)
Keith Bennett (Co-editor, Friends of Socialist China)
Chair: Radhika Desai (Professor, University of Manitoba; Convenor of the International Manifesto Group)

The event is co-sponsored by Friends of Socialist China, Nodutdol , Qiao Collective, International Action Center, United National Antiwar Coalition.

