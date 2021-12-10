The Summit for Socialist Democracy: A response to Biden’s fraudulent Summit for Democracy – Sat. , Dec. 11

|Confirmed speakers include:
Cheng Enfu (Principal Professor, University of the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)
Carlos Ron (Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for North America, Venezuela)
Isabel Monal Rodríguez (Director of the Department of Marxist Studies, Academy of Sciences of Cuba)
Luna Oi (Vietnamese blogger and broadcaster)
Kiyul Chung (Visiting Professor, Tsinghua University, China; Korea University, Tokyo, Japan)
Layla Brown (Assistant Professor, Northeastern University, US)
Zhai Guoqiang (Deputy Director of the Institute of International Law, Chinese Academy of Social Sciences)
Elias Jabbour (Professor, Rio de Janeiro State University, Brazil)
Roland Boer (Professor, Dalian University of Technology, China)
Danny Haiphong (Co-editor, Friends of Socialist China; Contributing editor, Black Agenda Report)
Ju-Hyun Park (Writer and organizer, Nodutdol)
Moderator: Radhika Desai (Professor, University of Manitoba, Canada)
The event is organised jointly by Friends of Socialist China and the International Manifesto Group, and is co-sponsored by the Morning Star, the International Action Center, Nodutdol and Qiao Collective.