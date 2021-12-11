Webinar Sunday 3 pm ET: Ethiopians & Eritreans Oppose Sanctions
How Sanctions Adversely Affect Ethiopia and Eritrea, a webinar co-sponsored by EACC and the Sanctions Kill! Coalition
The Ethiopian American Civic Council, Ethiopian and Eritrean Americans, and the Sanctions Kill Coalition present a webinar on the damage that US sanctions will inflict on Ethiopia and Eritrea.
The Biden administration is fully aware that harsh sanctions will primarily hurt the poor, but it has already sanctioned Eritrea and will all but certainly sanction Ethiopia in January. We will dig deep into the context of this aggression and discuss how we can resist with advocacy and action. Join us.
SUNDAY, Dec 12, at 3pm ET