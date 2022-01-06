Actions Set for Jan 12 & MLK Weekend to say: Solidarity with Amazon workers, no to union busting!

|
January 12 is Jeff Bezos’s birthday, send him a birthday message:
- Recognize the union!
- Stop union busting!
Jeff Bezos’s birthday is not an occasion to celebrate, it’s a reason to rise up. The working conditions for Amazon workers are so terrible that the annual turnover rate for Amazon workers is 150%. Amazon is also arguably the biggest, the most determined, the most sophisticated, and the most vicious union-busting corporation on earth.
This is why Bezos earned the reputation as union-buster-in-chief. From Staten Island, to Bessemer Ala, to Chicago, Amazon workers are organizing, fighting back, and walking off the job to demand better conditions and union recognition.
Show solidarity with them and demand an end to Amazon’s union busting by organizing an action on January 12 or during the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.
Hold Amazon responsible for Amazon worker deaths during the tornado – and for contributing to climate change that causes tornadoes
During the tornado that devastated the Midwest recently, six workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois died, because Amazon refused to allow workers to leave the facility even when life threatening danger was imminent. Moreover, Amazon has contributed to the climate catastrophe, which has led to a spike in hurricanes, tornadoes and other not-so-natural disasters.
Because Amazon is so big, and has more control and influence over the global economy than virtually any other corporation, it is crucial that we support the growing efforts by Amazon workers unionize. If the more than 1 million Amazon and Whole Foods workers (Whole Foods is owned by Amazon) across the country unionize, chances are the entire working class, most of which is unorganized and at the mercy of profit driven, anti-worker corporations, will be able to unite, build strong unions and usher in a new era of dignity, rights, and power for all workers.
Actions during these days could include:
- a rally/speakout outside of a Whole Foods or Amazon location
- a leaflet distribution
- a contingent in a MLK weekend marches
- and more