Updated: Find an Amazon worker solidarity action near you Jan 12/MLK Weekend

January 12 / MLK Weekend Days of Action: Solidarity with Amazon and all workers fighting for safety and a union! Stop union busting!

Current listing of actions planned for January 12 / MLK Weekend below. Don’t see an action you’re planning listed? Send in your info using this form. And be sure to check the website for the most up to date information on planned demonstrations: https://supportamazonworkers. org/jan12

California

Palo Alto

Wednesday, Jan 12 – 3pm

Speak out with signs

Whole Foods, 774 Emerson St, Palo Alto, CA

Contact info@raginggrannies.com for additional details

San Francisco



Wednesday, Jan 12 – 12pm

Speak out & rally

900 7th St. & Berry St, San Francisco, CA

Contact labornet1@gmail.com for additional details

Georgia

Atlanta

Wednesday, Jan 12 – 12pm

Street corner rally & leaflet distribution

22-14th St NW (Midtown Atlanta) , Atlanta, Ga.30309

Contact ATL Amazon Workers Solidarity Network at AmazonWorkersSolidarityNetwork @gmail.com

Massachusetts

Boston

Saturday, Jan 15 – 1pm

Rally and picket

Whole Foods, 413 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Contact Team Solidarity of United Steelworkers Local 8751 at steve.gillis@ bostonschoolbusunion.org

Co-sponsored by Coalition of Black Trade Unionists – Boston; Team Solidarity – the Voice of United School Bus Workers; Pride at Work Eastern MA; Workers World Party – Boston; ACT UP – Boston; list in formation

New York

New York City

Wednesday, Jan 12 – 5:30pm

Rally & march

Amazon Building, 7 West 34th St (near 5th Ave)

Contact WAAR on Instagram at @waar_nyc

Ohio

Cleveland

Wednesday, Jan 12 – 4pm

Speak out

Whole Foods, 13998 Cedar Rd., Cleveland, OH 44118

Contact Support Amazon Workers Network – Cleveland at grevatt.m@gmail.com

Oregon

Portland

Saturday, Jan 15 – 12pm

Rally & picket

Whole Foods, 4301 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland OR

Contact Amazon Workers Support Committee & Workers World Party at Amazonsolidarity@protonmail. com

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

Saturday, Jan 15 – 12pm

Rally & picket

Whole Foods, 929 South St, Philadelphia, PA

Contact Philly Workers Solidarity Network at philly@workersolidarity.net

Texas

Houston

Saturday, Jan 15 – 12pm

Rally & picket (with Jeff Bezos piñata)

Whole Foods, 2955 Kirby at Alabama St

Contact Workers World Party – Houston at houston@workers.org