Updated: Find an Amazon worker solidarity action near you Jan 12/MLK Weekend

January 12 is Jeff Bezos’s birthday, send him a birthday message:

  • Recognize the union!
  • Stop union busting!

Jeff Bezos’s birthday is not an occasion to celebrate, it’s a reason to rise up. The working conditions for Amazon workers are so terrible that the annual turnover rate for Amazon workers is 150%. Amazon is also arguably the biggest, the most determined, the most sophisticated, and the most vicious union-busting corporation on earth.

This is why Bezos earned the reputation as union-buster-in-chief. From Staten Island, to Bessemer Ala, to Chicago, Amazon workers are organizing, fighting back, and walking off the job to demand better conditions and union recognition.

Show solidarity with them and demand an end to Amazon’s union busting by organizing an action on January 12 or during the Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

Hold Amazon responsible for Amazon worker deaths during the tornado – and for contributing to climate change that causes tornadoes

During the tornado that devastated the Midwest recently, six workers at an Amazon warehouse in Illinois died, because Amazon refused to allow workers to leave the facility even when life threatening danger was imminent. Moreover, Amazon has contributed to the climate catastrophe, which has led to a spike in hurricanes, tornadoes and other not-so-natural disasters.

Because Amazon is so big, and has more control and influence over the global economy than virtually any other corporation, it is crucial that we support the growing efforts by Amazon workers unionize. If the more than 1 million Amazon and Whole Foods workers (Whole Foods is owned by Amazon) across the country unionize, chances are the entire working class, most of which is unorganized and at the mercy of profit driven, anti-worker corporations, will be able to unite, build strong unions and usher in a new era of dignity, rights, and power for all workers.

Actions during these days could include:

  • a rally/speakout outside of a Whole Foods or Amazon location
  • a leaflet distribution
  • a contingent in a MLK weekend marches
  • and more

Submit details of your action or find one near you here

 

*Updated signs & materials available on our website*

 

 

January 12 / MLK Weekend Days of Action: Solidarity with Amazon and all workers fighting for safety and a union! Stop union busting!

Current listing of actions planned for January 12 / MLK Weekend below. Don’t see an action you’re planning listed? Send in your info using this form. And be sure to check the website for the most up to date information on planned demonstrations: https://supportamazonworkers. org/jan12

California

Palo Alto

Wednesday, Jan 12 – 3pm

Speak out with signs

Whole Foods, 774 Emerson St, Palo Alto, CA

Contact info@raginggrannies.com for additional details

San Francisco

Wednesday, Jan 12 – 12pm

Speak out & rally

900 7th St. & Berry St, San Francisco, CA

Contact labornet1@gmail.com for additional details

Georgia

Atlanta

Wednesday, Jan 12 – 12pm

Street corner rally & leaflet distribution

22-14th St NW (Midtown Atlanta) , Atlanta, Ga.30309

Contact ATL Amazon Workers Solidarity Network at AmazonWorkersSolidarityNetwork@gmail.com

 

Massachusetts

Boston

Saturday, Jan 15 – 1pm

Rally and picket

Whole Foods, 413 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130

Contact Team Solidarity of United Steelworkers Local 8751 at steve.gillis@bostonschoolbusunion.org

Co-sponsored by Coalition of Black Trade Unionists – Boston; Team Solidarity – the Voice of United School Bus Workers; Pride at Work Eastern MA; Workers World Party – Boston; ACT UP – Boston; list in formation

New York

New York City

Wednesday, Jan 12 – 5:30pm

Rally & march

Amazon Building, 7 West 34th St (near 5th Ave)

Contact WAAR on Instagram at @waar_nyc

 

Ohio

Cleveland

Wednesday, Jan 12 – 4pm

Speak out

Whole Foods, 13998 Cedar Rd., Cleveland, OH 44118

Contact Support Amazon Workers Network – Cleveland at grevatt.m@gmail.com

Oregon

Portland

Saturday, Jan 15 – 12pm

Rally & picket

Whole Foods, 4301 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland OR

Contact Amazon Workers Support Committee & Workers World Party at Amazonsolidarity@protonmail.com

 

Pennsylvania

Philadelphia

Saturday, Jan 15 – 12pm

Rally & picket

Whole Foods, 929 South St, Philadelphia, PA

Contact Philly Workers Solidarity Network at philly@workersolidarity.net

 

Texas

Houston

Saturday, Jan 15 – 12pm

Rally & picket (with Jeff Bezos piñata)

Whole Foods, 2955 Kirby at Alabama St

Contact Workers World Party – Houston at houston@workers.org

