Updated: Find an Amazon worker solidarity action near you Jan 12/MLK Weekend
|
*Updated signs & materials available on our website*
January 12 / MLK Weekend Days of Action: Solidarity with Amazon and all workers fighting for safety and a union! Stop union busting!
Current listing of actions planned for January 12 / MLK Weekend below. Don’t see an action you’re planning listed? Send in your info using this form. And be sure to check the website for the most up to date information on planned demonstrations: https://supportamazonworkers. org/jan12
California
Palo Alto
Wednesday, Jan 12 – 3pm
Speak out with signs
Whole Foods, 774 Emerson St, Palo Alto, CA
Contact info@raginggrannies.com for additional details
San Francisco
Wednesday, Jan 12 – 12pm
Speak out & rally
900 7th St. & Berry St, San Francisco, CA
Contact labornet1@gmail.com for additional details
Georgia
Atlanta
Wednesday, Jan 12 – 12pm
Street corner rally & leaflet distribution
22-14th St NW (Midtown Atlanta) , Atlanta, Ga.30309
Contact ATL Amazon Workers Solidarity Network at AmazonWorkersSolidarityNetwork
Massachusetts
Boston
Saturday, Jan 15 – 1pm
Rally and picket
Whole Foods, 413 Centre St, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130
Contact Team Solidarity of United Steelworkers Local 8751 at steve.gillis@
Co-sponsored by Coalition of Black Trade Unionists – Boston; Team Solidarity – the Voice of United School Bus Workers; Pride at Work Eastern MA; Workers World Party – Boston; ACT UP – Boston; list in formation
New York
New York City
Wednesday, Jan 12 – 5:30pm
Rally & march
Amazon Building, 7 West 34th St (near 5th Ave)
Contact WAAR on Instagram at @waar_nyc
Ohio
Cleveland
Wednesday, Jan 12 – 4pm
Speak out
Whole Foods, 13998 Cedar Rd., Cleveland, OH 44118
Contact Support Amazon Workers Network – Cleveland at grevatt.m@gmail.com
Oregon
Portland
Saturday, Jan 15 – 12pm
Rally & picket
Whole Foods, 4301 NE Sandy Blvd, Portland OR
Contact Amazon Workers Support Committee & Workers World Party at Amazonsolidarity@protonmail.
Pennsylvania
Philadelphia
Saturday, Jan 15 – 12pm
Rally & picket
Whole Foods, 929 South St, Philadelphia, PA
Contact Philly Workers Solidarity Network at philly@workersolidarity.net
Texas
Houston
Saturday, Jan 15 – 12pm
Rally & picket (with Jeff Bezos piñata)
Whole Foods, 2955 Kirby at Alabama St
Contact Workers World Party – Houston at houston@workers.org