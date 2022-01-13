The World Stands Up to Sanctions – Webinar Sunday, Jan 23

|Speakers include:
- Francisco Campbell – Nicaraguan Ambassador to the US
- Carlos Ron – Venezuela’s vice minister for North America
- Deacon Yoseph Teferi – Chairman of Ethiopian American Civic Council
- Foad Izaadi – Assoc. Prof. , University of Tehran
- Erica Jung – Nodutdol – Korean grassroots org.
- Elias Amare – Eritrean Am. Journalist
Sanctions have been imposed on more than 40 countries by the United States in order to help create dissent and push for regime change. These sanctions primarily hurt the people of the sanctioned countries. This is especially true during the COVID pandemic as the US denies many of them vaccines and medical equipment.
But sanctioned countries are now working together and finding ways to fight back. Learn what is happening as the World Stands Up to Sanction.