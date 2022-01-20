Sneak Preview: Tues. Jan 25: Xinjiang, China – A film answering U.S. Lies & Threats

Posted in Actions, China, Health, Spotlight

SNEAK PREVIEW
TUESDAY, JANUARY 25th
@ 6PM Eastern

 

You are invited to a Rough Cut of VOICE XJ – social justice activists in the U.S. and China communicating across the world. This new documentary, now in progress, captures the concerns of ordinary people in two of the most powerful countries in human history. Interviews and footage from China and the U.S. cover ethnic issues, racism, social and economic justice. 

VOICE XJ confronts the elephant in the room: the relentless propaganda from the U.S. government of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.

 VOICE XJ takes the audience to Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang region, and investigates the truth, while exposing the dangerous lies behind the escalating U.S. military threats and sanctions.

REGISTER NOW

Witness the creative use of internet video chats and on site footage to communicate what social justice activists saw and heard from the U.S. to China’s Xinjiang, This is a rough cut of a film using interviews by ordinary people in in both countries to compare issues of systemic racism, and social and economic justice.

DONATE HERE
Share

Copyright © 2016 | International Action Center

Share
Share