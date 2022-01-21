The World Stands Up to Sanctions – Webinar Sunday, Jan 23

The World Stands Up to Sanctions

Join this important webinar sponsored by the Sanctions Kill Coalition
January 23, 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT

REGISTER HERE
Speakers include:

  • Francisco Campbell – Nicaraguan Ambassador to the US
  • Carlos Ron – Venezuela’s vice minister for North America
  • Deacon Yoseph Teferi – Chairman of Ethiopian American Civic Council
  • Foad Izaadi – Assoc. Prof. , University of Tehran
  • Erica Jung – Nodutdol – Korean grassroots org.
  • Elias Amare – Eritrean Am. Journalist

Sanctions have been imposed on more than 40 countries by the United States in order to help create dissent and push for regime change. These sanctions primarily hurt the people of the sanctioned countries. This is especially true during the COVID pandemic as the US denies many of them vaccines and medical equipment.

But sanctioned countries are now working together and finding ways to fight back. Learn what is happening as the World Stands Up to Sanction.

Register to join this important webinar at this link. (When you register you will receive a Zoom link to join and AFTER the Webinar you will receive a link to the program on YouTube.)

Peace and Justice Organizations call for Freedom for Julian Assange
Click here to add your name to this important statement.

Imprisoned Wikileaks founder, journalist and free speech champion Julian Assange today faces life imprisonment for telling the truth about U.S. war crimes in Iraq, Afghanistan and at the U.S. torture base in Guantanamo Bay. [read more]

Initial signers:

Organizations: United National Antiwar Coalition (UNAC), United for Peace and Justice (UFPJ), ANSWER coalition, Code Pink, Black Alliance for Peace, International Action Center, US Peace Council, Veterans For Peace, Women’s International League for Peace and Freedom (WILPF), World Beyond War, Global Network Against Weapons and Nuclear Power in Space, Popular Resistance, Alliance for Democracy, Ban Killer Drones, People’s Opposition to War, Imperialism and Racism, Free Palestine Movement, International Solidarity Movement (Northern Calif), Palestine Children’s Welfare Fund, Syria Solidarity Movement, NakbaTour, Resumen Latinoamericano, One State Assembly, Association for Investment in Popular Action, Upstate NY Coalition to Ground the Drones and End the Wars, Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War, Sanctions Kill Coalition.

Individuals:  Margaret Kimberley, Ann Wright, Ajamu Baraka, Medea Benjamin, Gerry Condon, Joe Lombardo, Kathy Kelly, Cindy Sheehan, Margaret Flowers, Bahman Azad, Sara Flounders, David Swanson, Brian Becker, Jeff Mackler, Jodie Evans, Bruce Gagnon, Nancy Price, Darien De Lu, Cassia Laham, Judy Bello, Rhonda Ramiro

