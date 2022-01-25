Sneak Preview: Tues. Jan 25: Xinjiang, China – A film answering U.S. Lies & Threats

|
|
You are invited to a Rough Cut of VOICE XJ – social justice activists in the U.S. and China communicating across the world. This new documentary, now in progress, captures the concerns of ordinary people in two of the most powerful countries in human history. Interviews and footage from China and the U.S. cover ethnic issues, racism, social and economic justice.
VOICE XJ confronts the elephant in the room: the relentless propaganda from the U.S. government of human rights abuses in Xinjiang.
VOICE XJ takes the audience to Urumqi, the capital of Xinjiang region, and investigates the truth, while exposing the dangerous lies behind the escalating U.S. military threats and sanctions.